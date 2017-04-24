Your browser is out-of-date.

​The breathtaking bushveld beauty in Johannesburg

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
homify Modern houses
Today on homify 360°, we’d love to introduce you to ‘Lodge Gregory’, a contemporary lodge courtesy of Johannesburg-based professionals Meik Architecture + Design.

Lodge Gregory, situated in a residential estate in Lanseria, Johannesburg, is the stylish abode of a couple who love the bushveld, yet also required a lock-up-and-go home that would also accommodate visiting family and guests. Of course functionality and style also had to be part of the picture, a combination which the experts delivered in abundance. 

Let’s take a look.

A charming style

Although modern, the house’s façade boasts a lot of rustic and country touches, like the gigantic wooden shutters framing the windows, and the timber-clad fence/wall on the side adding some raw appeal to the exteriors.

A gleaming kitchen

One does not kid around with the heart of the home, and the designers in charge definitely brought their A-game with this design. 

Notice how clean and subtle the kitchen cabinetry seem (a light neutral colour, a glossy finish, no knobs or handles), even though they provide an abundance of storage spaces. 

A splash of lime green here and there delightfully echoes the fresh greens of the surrounding landscape.

Wide open spaces

A large living area forms part of the kitchen’s open-plan layout, which develops beautifully into a huge patio and pool deck outside. Yes, once those enormous doors are flung open, it’s as if there is no line between the indoors and outdoors.

Stylish socialising

For some serious socialising, the back yard patio is the perfect spot – it provides a plush and comfy seating area, a dining spot and even a bar/island structure on the side. 

Don’t forget the perfect lawn and garden that add to the overall freshness and style of this outdoor space.

The bedrooms

All the bedrooms have been designed as suites, divided by planted courtyards to achieve privacy and cross ventilation. And to make optimum use of the gorgeous surroundings, all bedrooms open completely to the landscape and can be closed off with shutters in the hot summer months.

The hot spot

You didn’t really think we’d feature a house of this size and style that didn’t have a braai area, or at least a fire pit? A hop and a skip away we locate this striking boma, with ample seating space for friends and family who want to cuddle up in front of the coals and listen to the soundtrack of the bushveld background behind them. 

For another rugged gem, check out: A beautiful South African home just outside of Johannesburg.

We love it, but would rather hear what YOU think of this house...

