​This Johannesburg house has the perfect family style

Today’s homify 360° comes to us from an upscale residential estate in Johannesburg, where a super modern home was the project (and end result) of professional architectural team Metako Projex.
Blessed with space and a number of stylish touches, this is definitely one house that is bent on providing a luxurious experience from start to finish. And don’t overlook its commitment to relaxation either, as will be seen once we discover the back yard…
We just love the intricacy of the design from the outside – various volumes and structures that protrude from one another to form different spaces and rooms.
And let’s not forget the different materials used for visual detail, like raw stone stunningly styling up parts of the façade walls, while red stone/brick takes care of the garden space right in front of the house.
The rich look of the façade continues at the back, although here the house seems much more open and welcoming via its windows and glass doors – and, of course, the terrace and wooden deck that seems to spill forth from the house.
This back yard is clearly meant for quality time, seeing as there’s a swimming pool and a yard large enough to accommodate quite a number of guests.
Although we are not privy to many indoor images, we can share with you this shot of the dining room that was included in an interior magazine.
Notice the sleek style of the room that’s brought forth by the glass tabletop, as well as those super modern (and elegant) dining chairs. Although the main colour palette of the interiors is neutral, some vibrant tones have been included via décor, such as the bright green displayed on the wall art and candlesticks.
