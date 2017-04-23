​This Johannesburg house has the perfect family style

Today’s homify 360° comes to us from an upscale residential estate in Johannesburg, where a super modern home was the project (and end result) of professional architectural team Metako Projex.

Blessed with space and a number of stylish touches, this is definitely one house that is bent on providing a luxurious experience from start to finish. And don’t overlook its commitment to relaxation either, as will be seen once we discover the back yard…