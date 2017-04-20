9 home entrances for your inspiration

If you're a regular here at homify, you'll know how important an entrance is. It's the first impression that people get of your home and it sets the tone for what to expect from the rest of your home design.

There is nothing more inspiring than South African design, reminding us how world-class local talent is.

This is why today, we've put together 9 South African home entrances for your inspiration. These will show you just how good a South African home can be and give you some ideas when it comes to dazzling your guests every time they visit your home!