9 home entrances for your inspiration

If you're a regular here at homify, you'll know how important an entrance is. It's the first impression that people get of your home and it sets the tone for what to expect from the rest of your home design.
There is nothing more inspiring than South African design, reminding us how world-class local talent is.
This is why today, we've put together 9 South African home entrances for your inspiration. These will show you just how good a South African home can be and give you some ideas when it comes to dazzling your guests every time they visit your home!
This entrance by architects Swart & Associates is simply gorgeous with it's unique and dynamic light. The entrance is like a bull's eye!
The wooden floors, white walls and perfectly positioned colourful artwork all work together in perfect harmony.
This bright red front door complements the stone wall that runs alongside, making for a very unique, cheerful, edgy and modern entrance.
A front door can be yellow, blue, green or red—the choice is up to you! Paired with a neutral facade and your home will turn heads.
A glass front door is stylish and practical and allows guests and visitors to feel like they are part of your home before they've even stepped through the door.
The glass door allows sunlight to flow in throughout the day as well, making for a very warm and light entrance.
This traditional wooden door with it's stained glass windows is very elegant and lavish. The details throughout the wood make for a very pretty pattern, while the large grey tiles for used for the stairs are practical and robust, but very trendy.
This entrance gives the impression that a very grand home awaits behind the door!
Use lights to create a warm and welcoming entrance like this designers have done.
It also means that no matter what time of night people arrive at your door there is a friendly and light space waiting for them.
Have a look at these outdoor lighting ideas for modern houses.
Use warm-coloured tiles or patterns to create an entrance that is as charming as it practical. Here we can see how the tiles work in harmony with the wooden doors to create a very Mediterranean-style design.
A garden can be used to create a beautiful Zen-like quality for your front entrance. You can also use a more traditional garden to enhance your facade and exterior design.
Have a look at these tips for making a big impression with a small front garden.
Sometimes a simple and minimalist design is all that you need to create a very refreshing and beautiful entrance. With natural light, clean lines and a simple colour-palette, this entrance is gorgeous.
We end off our tour at this beautiful entrance, with it's wooden flooring, grand wooden doors and abundance of trees, plants and flowers. This is an entrance that envelopes you in warmth and beauty right from the get go.
