24 home upgrades that wont cost you a lot (part 1)

Leigh Leigh
Departamento DG, Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Modern kitchen
It's always wonderful to upgrade our homes just a little bit it, giving it a new and refreshing look and feel. We want a home that feels cosy but also looks professionally designed.

In the current economic climate, however, it can be difficult to upgrade our home. Budgets are tight and home decorating can be bottom of the priority list. 

But today at homify, we are going to show you how you can upgrade your home for less than R100. Whether you want to enhance your living room, dining room, kitchen, bathroom or bedrooms or just give your entrance hall a refreshing look and feel, there are some wonderful little tips and tricks you can implement that won't break the bank!

Your home will look modern and refreshing in no time!

1. Add a kitchen splashback to reinvigorate your kitchen

Kitchen remodelling in South Bristol Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects Modern kitchen
Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects

Kitchen remodelling in South Bristol

Have a look at these 13 kitchens with print/design splashbacks.

2. Add a colourful bench to your patio for a splash of character

SÍTIO OURO PRETO, Beth Marquez Interiores Beth Marquez Interiores Rustic style house
Beth Marquez Interiores

3. Use bricks to create a wonderful pathway leading up to the front door

House Calder, Creo-B Designs Creo-B Designs
Creo-B Designs

House Calder

4. Replace your kitchen cabinets with modern wood—a fun DIY project

3 VAULTS, R3ARCHITETTI R3ARCHITETTI Kitchen
R3ARCHITETTI

5. Add some pot plants or vases of flowers to your outside space for a refreshing and colourful touch

Apartamento 13, Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design Patios
Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte &amp; Design

6. Add a vertical garden to an interior space for a splash of green

Mur Végétaux, Green Mood Green Mood Eclectic style dining room
Green Mood

7. Install shelves across the walls and put books and picture frames on display

Ph con Parra, Pop Arq Pop Arq Living room
Pop Arq

8. Hang pots from the roof for a tropical look and feel

Apartamento Bairro de Higienópolis, CARMELLO ARQUITETURA CARMELLO ARQUITETURA Eclectic style garden
CARMELLO ARQUITETURA

9. Paint the cabinets in your kitchen a bright colour

homify Modern kitchen
homify

10. Use lighting to enhance the details of your already beautiful home

CAROLCO 2, GF ARQUITECTOS GF ARQUITECTOS Walls
GF ARQUITECTOS

11. A vase of flowers can go a long way!

homify Tropical style windows & doors
homify

12. Use an old map as a piece of artwork on the walls—you'll create a mysterious and magical ambiance

homify Eclectic style bedroom
homify

13. Frame your achievements such as awards and trophies and put them on display

homify Study/office
homify

14. Let sunshine flow in

Juanapur Farmhouse, monica khanna designs monica khanna designs Living roomSofas & armchairs
monica khanna designs

Juanapur Farmhouse

Open up the windows and curtains, allowing sunlight and fresh air to flow into your home. It's free and you'll instantly transform your home!

15. Add a lamp or two for romance and ambiance

Casa do Bosque, Arquitetamos Escritório Autônomo Arquitetamos Escritório Autônomo Rustic style house
Arquitetamos Escritório Autônomo

16. Put your perfumes on display for a beautiful bathroom design

homify Modern bathroom
homify

17. Expose the concrete or brick walls for an industrial chic look and feel

Manoel Guedes, PM Arquitetura PM Arquitetura Living room
PM Arquitetura

18. Paint a wall grey to add a sense of elegance and luxury

Hillcrest, De Rosee Sa De Rosee Sa Modern living room
De Rosee Sa

Hillcrest

19. Shop for a plush, second hand rug for that cosy touch

CASA OXIDADA, KARLEN + CLEMENTE ARQUITECTOS KARLEN + CLEMENTE ARQUITECTOS Modern living room Glass Beige
KARLEN + CLEMENTE ARQUITECTOS

20. Use vinyl wall art to create an inspirational home! Peel them off when you're bored of them…

casa vintage, Laura Canonico Architetto Laura Canonico Architetto Modern living room
Laura Canonico Architetto

21. Make your own curtains with bright or patterned fabric

Departamento en Recoleta I, GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS Modern style bedroom
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS

22. Install a swing in your living space or bedroom for a charming yet budget-friendly design

HOTEL CAL REIET – THE MAIN HOUSE, Bloomint design Bloomint design Mediterranean style bedroom
Bloomint design

HOTEL CAL REIET – THE MAIN HOUSE

23. Paint a wall black and use it as a chalkboard for recipes, shopping lists or quotes

Departamento DG, Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Modern kitchen
Concepto Taller de Arquitectura

24. Colourful throws

Vivienda Unifamiliar en Coro, Objetos DAC Objetos DAC Modern living room
Objetos DAC

If you've enjoyed this article, you'll love this one too: 7 ideas for improving your kitchen on a budget.

​The Cape Town dream home
Did you find this article helpful?

