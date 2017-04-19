24 home upgrades that wont cost you a lot (part 1)

It's always wonderful to upgrade our homes just a little bit it, giving it a new and refreshing look and feel. We want a home that feels cosy but also looks professionally designed.

In the current economic climate, however, it can be difficult to upgrade our home. Budgets are tight and home decorating can be bottom of the priority list.

But today at homify, we are going to show you how you can upgrade your home for less than R100. Whether you want to enhance your living room, dining room, kitchen, bathroom or bedrooms or just give your entrance hall a refreshing look and feel, there are some wonderful little tips and tricks you can implement that won't break the bank!

Your home will look modern and refreshing in no time!