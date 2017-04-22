​A perfect two-storey house that’s move-in ready

Today on homify 360°, we take a look at a modern house completed by JRMunch Architects from Juiz de Fora, Brazil, that is just about ready to receive its inhabitants.

But what makes this house so special? Well, it provides all the requirements for a modern lifestyle, yet does so with ample amounts of space (both inside and outside), a firm commitment to outside entertainment (as you’ll see by the back yard), plus it enjoys subtle Mediterranean touches here and there.

Ready to see for yourself?