​A perfect two-storey house that’s move-in ready

Johannes van Graan
Residência Glauco
Loading admin actions …

Today on homify 360°, we take a look at a modern house completed by JRMunch Architects from Juiz de Fora, Brazil, that is just about ready to receive its inhabitants.

But what makes this house so special? Well, it provides all the requirements for a modern lifestyle, yet does so with ample amounts of space (both inside and outside), a firm commitment to outside entertainment (as you’ll see by the back yard), plus it enjoys subtle Mediterranean touches here and there.  

Ready to see for yourself?

The front view

Residência Glauco
Jrmunch Arquitetura

Jrmunch Arquitetura
Jrmunch Arquitetura
Jrmunch Arquitetura

Notice that the front fence includes both wall and iron bars thin enough to see through, allowing even outsiders to still take in the modern beauty of the house. 

And we just love the crisp-white touches that highlight certain areas, like the top-floor balconies.

Bright interiors

Residência Glauco
Jrmunch Arquitetura

Jrmunch Arquitetura
Jrmunch Arquitetura
Jrmunch Arquitetura

To take full advantage of the outdoors, light hues dominate the interior colour palette, causing incoming light to bounce charmingly around. 

However, the designers in charge clearly understand the value of visual detail, for they’ve included some mosaic tiles (on the right) to add some pattern and character.

And speaking of pattern…

Clean, yet slightly colourful

Residência Glauco
Jrmunch Arquitetura

Jrmunch Arquitetura
Jrmunch Arquitetura
Jrmunch Arquitetura

… we are just mad about the patterned Mediterranean tiles styling up the breakfast bar which separates the kitchen from the adjoining room (the living room?), going a long way to inject some pizzazz into the neutral colour palette. 

It’s clear that the ‘beauty’ part of the interiors is taken care of, but what about the ‘brains’? Just notice the niche-like space underneath the staircase – ideal for storage or even including an informal little work space.

The top-floor bathroom

Residência Glauco
Jrmunch Arquitetura

Jrmunch Arquitetura
Jrmunch Arquitetura
Jrmunch Arquitetura

The (slightly) same mosaics that so successfully adorned the kitchen counter make a return in the upstairs bathroom, this time lending some colour and character to the focal wall while making the black wall-mounted sink become much more prominent.

The back yard

Residência Glauco
Jrmunch Arquitetura

Jrmunch Arquitetura
Jrmunch Arquitetura
Jrmunch Arquitetura

Told you the back yard would be the party spot! Here, an overhang neatly shades the kitchen/bar area, where more than adequate space is provided for an outdoor seating/dining set. 

What would you add here to make it more stylish and visually pleasing?

Would you consider this house for yourself?

No, Thanks