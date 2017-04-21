The perfect Pretoria home

Our latest homify 360° highlight takes us to Pretoria where Johannesburg-based architects Metako Projex pulled out all the stops for a modern stunner.

With a lush bushveld as its back yard, this architectural gem, called House Zwavelpoort AH, is not afraid to flaunt its commitment to space and luxury. And let’s not forget to mention eye-catching style, functional layouts and a dedication to spaces bent on entertaining, socialising and relaxing to one’s heart’s content.

Let’s take it away!