24 stunning patios and gardens (part 2)

A stunning patio and garden may be an easy way to upgrade your home is chic and sleek decor. But, that doesn't mean that this DIY home decor operation needs to cost you and arm and leg, look for simple and affordable tips and tricks to decorate your space, and our team at homify have made it easy. So, let's check out part 2 of this patio decor feature for more helpful hints.
Modernise the campfire experience with this minimalist style wooden seating area and enjoy endless conversation into the night.
So you have a full unused rooftop to take advantage of, why not go big with an outdoor dining area, cosy fireplace and even undercover seating for those warm summer days.
Opt for a Zen space in your garden with all the elegance of sophisticated detail.
A courtyard is a great place to enjoy the dusky setting, just take in the fresh air and admire the stars while you're at it.
A lovely lawn, sensational swimming pool and comfortable seating are the quintessential elements for your decor.
Incorporate marine inspired hues and shapes into the patio design for that revitalising ambiance.
Use potted plants to divide your property from your neighbours, along the boundary of course!
Include a pathway in your garden design so all your plant life, prized roses and of course lovely lawn, remains perfectly intact.
A colourful rustic inspired sofa with a wooden table is an excellent choice to decorate your terrace.
It's important to incorporate a sensational view of the landscape into your garden design ensuring that there's always something fascinating to admire.
Add a skylight and ceiling above your patio to protect your home from the harsh elements of wind, rain or even sunshine.
Stunning seating and an attractive pool, you may just never leave for work. Have a look at these 16 fantastic fences your neighbours will want to copy