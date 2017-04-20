Your browser is out-of-date.

24 stunning patios and gardens (part 2)

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
THE VILLA I FRESNAYE, CAPE TOWN, MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS Patios
A stunning patio and garden may be an easy way to upgrade your home is chic and sleek decor. But, that doesn't mean that this DIY home decor operation needs to cost you and arm and leg, look for simple and affordable tips and tricks to decorate your space, and our team at homify have made it easy. So, let's check out part 2 of this patio decor feature for more helpful hints.

1. Wooden seating

Ayrshire outdoor living, Lithic Fire Lithic Fire Modern Garden Sandstone
Modernise the campfire experience with this minimalist style wooden seating area and enjoy endless conversation into the night.

2. The rooftop experience

Nambiti Hills , M&M Designs M&M Designs Colonial style garden
So you have a full unused rooftop to take advantage of, why not go big with an outdoor dining area, cosy fireplace and even undercover seating for those warm summer days.

3. Fountain fantasy

Project Completed by Liquid Landscapes, Liquid Landscapes Liquid Landscapes Front yard
Opt for a Zen space in your garden with all the elegance of sophisticated detail.

4. At dusk

Costa Brava, Make Architects + Interior Studio Make Architects + Interior Studio Patios
A courtyard is a great place to enjoy the dusky setting, just take in the fresh air and admire the stars while you're at it.

5. For the modern

House Serengeti, www.mezzanineinteriors.co.za www.mezzanineinteriors.co.za Patios
A lovely lawn, sensational swimming pool and comfortable seating are the quintessential elements for your decor.

6. Seaside charm

Estate living, House of Decor House of Decor Patios
Incorporate marine inspired hues and shapes into the patio design for that revitalising ambiance.

7. Line your boundary

Gorgeous Gardens Modern Garden
Use potted plants to divide your property from your neighbours, along the boundary of course!

8. Pathway

WIGGILL , Japanese Garden Concepts Japanese Garden Concepts Asian style garden Japanese,lantern,Japanese lantern,gravel,stepping stones,water feature,oriental,courtyard
Include a pathway in your garden design so all your plant life, prized roses and of course lovely lawn, remains perfectly intact.

9. Rusticity

THE VILLA, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS Patios
A colourful rustic inspired sofa with a wooden table is an excellent choice to decorate your terrace.

10. Mountain views

Enigma Mansion Urban Landscape Solutions Colonial style garden
It's important to incorporate a sensational view of the landscape into your garden design ensuring that there's always something fascinating to admire.

11. Covered luxury

Residence Zeederberg, AOJ | Architecture & Interiors AOJ | Architecture & Interiors Patios
Add a skylight and ceiling above your patio to protect your home from the harsh elements of wind, rain or even sunshine.

12. Poolside

HSE Van Rooyen, CA Architects CA Architects Patios
Stunning seating and an attractive pool, you may just never leave for work. Have a look at these 16 fantastic fences your neighbours will want to copy

​Die Kloof Straat huis met ‘n treffende styl
Which decor trick are you including in your outdoor revamp?

