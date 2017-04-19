Your browser is out-of-date.

24 stunning patios and gardens (part 1)

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
HSE Venter/Dilks, CA Architects CA Architects Minimalist style garden
Loading admin actions …

Decorating your patio and garden doesn't need to be an arduous task. The team at homify have included these 24 helpful hints to upgrade your outdoor area in chic style, adding comfort, relaxation and a cosy atmosphere to that outdoor area of your home. It's a two part feature, be prepared to be spoilt for choice!

1. Deck it

Seating Area Borrowed Space Modern Garden outdoor seating,outdoor furniture,garden furniture,garden bench,garden seating
Borrowed Space

Seating Area

Borrowed Space
Borrowed Space
Borrowed Space

A wooden deck is an awesome idea for your patio, it's an excellent idea for those summer days when you'd prefer to keep foot traffic off your grass.

2. Pebble pool

Project Completed by Liquid Landscapes, Liquid Landscapes Liquid Landscapes Front yard
Liquid Landscapes

Project Completed by Liquid Landscapes

Liquid Landscapes
Liquid Landscapes
Liquid Landscapes

Add some Asian inspiration to your garden with a perfect pebble pool.

3. The corners

Near the entrance Helen Sparg Landscape Designer Classic style garden White
Helen Sparg Landscape Designer

Near the entrance

Helen Sparg Landscape Designer
Helen Sparg Landscape Designer
Helen Sparg Landscape Designer

Include some gorgeous flora to the corners surrounding your home for that sleek decor of style.

4. Seating space

Project Completed by Liquid Landscapes, Liquid Landscapes Liquid Landscapes Modern Garden
Liquid Landscapes

Project Completed by Liquid Landscapes

Liquid Landscapes
Liquid Landscapes
Liquid Landscapes

A simple concrete seating area can be made comfortable with some attractive pillows.

5. Inside outside

Nettleton 199, ARRCC ARRCC Patios
ARRCC

Nettleton 199

ARRCC
ARRCC
ARRCC

A spacious living room that opens out onto the patio is a great idea for a large home, it's easy to decide whether you'd like to be inside or outside with this fantastic design.

6. Quaint

homify Patios
homify

homify
homify
homify

A small apartment in the city may mean you need to take your decor and design down a few notches, but that doesn't mean it cannot be quaint too.

7. Relaxing at dusk

Atlantic Drive, House Couture Interior Design Studio House Couture Interior Design Studio Patios
House Couture Interior Design Studio

Atlantic Drive

House Couture Interior Design Studio
House Couture Interior Design Studio
House Couture Interior Design Studio

A wooden deck, generous seating and even a fantastic fire pit is a great way to unwind over the weekend, call your friends and make it a non-stop party.

8. The fountain

Cottage Garden, Greenacres Cape landscaping Greenacres Cape landscaping Classic style garden
Greenacres Cape landscaping

Cottage Garden

Greenacres Cape landscaping
Greenacres Cape landscaping
Greenacres Cape landscaping

A fascinating fountain feature is an amazing way to include a babbling brook into your outdoor decor.

9. For the small

Cottage Garden, Greenacres Cape landscaping Greenacres Cape landscaping Classic style garden
Greenacres Cape landscaping

Cottage Garden

Greenacres Cape landscaping
Greenacres Cape landscaping
Greenacres Cape landscaping

A small garden can be just as fancy, just think about the best plants and stones to decorate your space perfectly.

10. Brilliant

ULTRA MODERN RESIDENCE, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Patios
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

ULTRA MODERN RESIDENCE

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Let the brilliant interior illumination decorate your exterior with sophisticated style.

11. Undercover

Patio homify Patios
homify

Patio

homify
homify
homify

You don't need to go for the most expensive roof to include shade in your garden, a dynamic canvas is a versatile alternative.

12. The full package

HSE Venter/Dilks, CA Architects CA Architects Minimalist style garden
CA Architects

HSE Venter/Dilks

CA Architects
CA Architects
CA Architects

A swimming pool gorgeous garden and perfect picket fence is a wonderful way to enjoy the sunset from the comfort of your patio. How about these 13 clever and cute roof terraces for your inspiration?

​The Johannesburg house with a dream pool
Which ideas are you thinking about adding to your garden?

