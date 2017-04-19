24 stunning patios and gardens (part 1)

Decorating your patio and garden doesn't need to be an arduous task. The team at homify have included these 24 helpful hints to upgrade your outdoor area in chic style, adding comfort, relaxation and a cosy atmosphere to that outdoor area of your home. It's a two part feature, be prepared to be spoilt for choice!
A wooden deck is an awesome idea for your patio, it's an excellent idea for those summer days when you'd prefer to keep foot traffic off your grass.
Add some Asian inspiration to your garden with a perfect pebble pool.
Include some gorgeous flora to the corners surrounding your home for that sleek decor of style.
A simple concrete seating area can be made comfortable with some attractive pillows.
A spacious living room that opens out onto the patio is a great idea for a large home, it's easy to decide whether you'd like to be inside or outside with this fantastic design.
A small apartment in the city may mean you need to take your decor and design down a few notches, but that doesn't mean it cannot be quaint too.
A wooden deck, generous seating and even a fantastic fire pit is a great way to unwind over the weekend, call your friends and make it a non-stop party.
A fascinating fountain feature is an amazing way to include a babbling brook into your outdoor decor.
A small garden can be just as fancy, just think about the best plants and stones to decorate your space perfectly.
Let the brilliant interior illumination decorate your exterior with sophisticated style.
You don't need to go for the most expensive roof to include shade in your garden, a dynamic canvas is a versatile alternative.
A swimming pool gorgeous garden and perfect picket fence is a wonderful way to enjoy the sunset from the comfort of your patio.