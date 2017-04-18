Your browser is out-of-date.

11 gorgeous outdoor kitchens perfect for South African homes

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Уличные шторы для беседки, DECOR OUTDOOR DECOR OUTDOOR Garden Greenhouses & pavilions
An outdoor kitchen is the best way to make use of your spacious garden or terrace and is the ultimate way to upgrade your home with entertainment and socialising in mind. The 11 awesome outdoor kitchens included in this homify feature are the perfect choice for any South African home, so let's take a look for some inspiration.

1. For the simple

Casa CP78, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Patios
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Admire the simple things in life at the poolside and include an Al Fresco dining area for those summer days in the sun.

2. A second kitchen

Hove Road , Make Architects + Interior Studio Make Architects + Interior Studio Patios
Make Architects + Interior Studio

Hove Road

Make Architects + Interior Studio
Make Architects + Interior Studio
Make Architects + Interior Studio

Lovely lighting and neutral colours makes this outdoor kitchen an awesome choice for a modern, minimalist home.

3. An adorable choice

Out Door Dining & BBQ JSD Interiors Patios Wood Wood effect
JSD Interiors

Out Door Dining & BBQ

JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors

Wicker chairs, a sturdy wooden table and so much lovely illumination is the essential design for an outdoor kitchen to suit a large, loud family.

4. Sleek

kitchen terrace Till Manecke:Architect Patios
Till Manecke:Architect

kitchen terrace

Till Manecke:Architect
Till Manecke:Architect
Till Manecke:Architect

A kitchen that opens out onto the terrace is great for a smaller modern home. Opt for a sleek and stylish colour instead that is great for a contemporary living space.

5. Under the cover

Pizza Pavillion Edge Design Studio Architects Patios
Edge Design Studio Architects

Pizza Pavillion

Edge Design Studio Architects
Edge Design Studio Architects
Edge Design Studio Architects

How about a pergola to shade your outdoor dining area from the midday sun?

6. An outdoor fireplace

The Black House, Etienne Hanekom Interiors Etienne Hanekom Interiors Patios Black
Etienne Hanekom Interiors

The Black House

Etienne Hanekom Interiors
Etienne Hanekom Interiors
Etienne Hanekom Interiors

Keep warm this winter and cuddle up at your outdoor fireplace for that camp experience.

7. Brick oven magic

Outdoor Kitchens and BBQ Areas, Design Outdoors Limited Design Outdoors Limited Mediterranean style garden
Design Outdoors Limited

Outdoor Kitchens and BBQ Areas

Design Outdoors Limited
Design Outdoors Limited
Design Outdoors Limited

A brick oven could be the most fun and functional way to get your gourmet fix for the day. Bake your own delicious bread or scrumptious pizza and you'll always have something new on the menu.

8. Rustic charm

Уличные шторы для беседки, DECOR OUTDOOR DECOR OUTDOOR Garden Greenhouses & pavilions
DECOR OUTDOOR

DECOR OUTDOOR
DECOR OUTDOOR
DECOR OUTDOOR

Think about using your terrace to its fullest potential, incorporate some shabby chic furniture and perhaps some stone and wood decor for an authentic outdoor kitchen with a rural attraction.

9. Ultra-modern

casa Limonero, MARIANGEL COGHLAN MARIANGEL COGHLAN Patios
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

If modern materials and clean lines speak to you, then this outdoor feature is essential to upgrade your terrace is a dramatic and sophisticated manner.

10. Tidy

​WWOO® Dutch Design in uw eigen tuin, NewLook Brasschaat Keukens NewLook Brasschaat Keukens Industrial style garden
NewLook Brasschaat Keukens

NewLook Brasschaat Keukens
NewLook Brasschaat Keukens
NewLook Brasschaat Keukens

Shelves are another must-have to keep your outdoor kitchen perfectly tidy and organised, regardless of the event.

11. Hole in the wall

​WWOO® Dutch Design in uw eigen tuin, NewLook Brasschaat Keukens NewLook Brasschaat Keukens Country style garden
NewLook Brasschaat Keukens

NewLook Brasschaat Keukens
NewLook Brasschaat Keukens
NewLook Brasschaat Keukens

Use your external walls as part of your outdoor kitchen facility and be sure to enjoy great food and even better company. Have a look at these 20 practical and affordable ideas for organising the kitchen

The Cape Town house with a cosy family feeling
Which outdoor kitchen is your favourite?

