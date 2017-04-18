11 gorgeous outdoor kitchens perfect for South African homes

An outdoor kitchen is the best way to make use of your spacious garden or terrace and is the ultimate way to upgrade your home with entertainment and socialising in mind. The 11 awesome outdoor kitchens included in this homify feature are the perfect choice for any South African home, so let's take a look for some inspiration.
Admire the simple things in life at the poolside and include an Al Fresco dining area for those summer days in the sun.
Lovely lighting and neutral colours makes this outdoor kitchen an awesome choice for a modern, minimalist home.
Wicker chairs, a sturdy wooden table and so much lovely illumination is the essential design for an outdoor kitchen to suit a large, loud family.
A kitchen that opens out onto the terrace is great for a smaller modern home. Opt for a sleek and stylish colour instead that is great for a contemporary living space.
How about a pergola to shade your outdoor dining area from the midday sun?
Keep warm this winter and cuddle up at your outdoor fireplace for that camp experience.
A brick oven could be the most fun and functional way to get your gourmet fix for the day. Bake your own delicious bread or scrumptious pizza and you'll always have something new on the menu.
Think about using your terrace to its fullest potential, incorporate some shabby chic furniture and perhaps some stone and wood decor for an authentic outdoor kitchen with a rural attraction.
If modern materials and clean lines speak to you, then this outdoor feature is essential to upgrade your terrace is a dramatic and sophisticated manner.
Shelves are another must-have to keep your outdoor kitchen perfectly tidy and organised, regardless of the event.
Use your external walls as part of your outdoor kitchen facility and be sure to enjoy great food and even better company.