The Cape Town house with a cosy family feeling

Today we are going to travel to Hout Bay in Cape Town and explore renderings and images of a spectacular house alteration project.

Designed by architects Tillmanecke: Architecture, this home makes the absolute most of the surrounding landscape and panoramic views. As we explore it, you'll witness first hand how the interior spaces work in harmony with the exterior spaces as well as how natural light floods the home. The designers have really worked hard to ensure that this home is as stylish as it is functional.

The wonderful thing about these drawings is that they show how you can truly achieve a beautiful home by working hand in hand with your architect. You want to make sure you're both on the same page, which is why drawings like these are really important. It allows us to imagine what the house will look like before it is complete!