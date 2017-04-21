​A charming little home that’s so easy to build

Seeking a little getaway-spot from the hustle and bustle of everyday life? We have just the abode in mind for those weekends when you just want to flee from it all – that is, if you don’t mind your home-away-from-home being a tad on the small side.

Designed by a Japan-based architect, this simple house provides a decent layout with all the necessities, and does so with adequate style and grace. It is compact, clutter-free and well-planned, which means you should be well-rested after spending a weekend here.

Take a look…