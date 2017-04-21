​A charming little home that’s so easy to build

Seeking a little getaway-spot from the hustle and bustle of everyday life? We have just the abode in mind for those weekends when you just want to flee from it all – that is, if you don’t mind your home-away-from-home being a tad on the small side.
Designed by a Japan-based architect, this simple house provides a decent layout with all the necessities, and does so with adequate style and grace. It is compact, clutter-free and well-planned, which means you should be well-rested after spending a weekend here.
Take a look…
The exterior façade of the house is quite traditional and cute. Although it may come across as “too simple” for some, its charm actually lies in the uncomplicated aesthetic that wonderfully blends modern amenities with an enduring ambience and appearance.
The snow-white walls go a long way to give the house a clean look, while darker window frames ensure a bit of contrast and character.
Although tiny, the house does flaunt a quaint little deck and patio area on the front – perfect for relaxing on a deck chair and enjoying a sundowner while admiring, well, the setting sun.
A large front window can be opened up to allow fresh air inside, while the corner chimney suggests that the architects also committed to interior heating.
Right outside the front door, we get a better look at the timber eaves, and the charming white front door that contrasts wonderfully with the black frame and green patio. A single light has been added right above the door to illuminate the front deck and create a welcoming ambience.
The interiors treat us to timber-clad surfaces, stylishly age-defiant furniture and a welcoming aesthetic. In the spirit of double-duty furniture, the sofa can be easily transformed into a double bed.
And just like we predicted, a cosy wood-burner can be found in the corner of the room – perfect for winter getaways, then!
Of course what good would a getaway weekend be without some munching? In the front of the house, a quaint little kitchen has been included. Tiny, yet practical, this little design includes all the requirements for a decently cooked meal.
Here we can also take a peek at the front sliding door, which can be opened up to let in fresh air and provides access to the street-side terrace.
To better understand the small yet functional layout of the house, we turn towards the floor plan. Featuring a (mostly) one-room layout, we can see that privacy is still included for the bathroom (located in the top right corner).
A prime example of how to make the most of the least amount of space!
