11 stunning South African homes

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Avenue Fresnaye Villa, Jenny Mills Architects Jenny Mills Architects Modern houses
A South African home is the epitome of comfort, elegance and of course a means to admire the often fantastic panoramic and breathtaking views of the landscape, whether it be the ocean, magnificent mountains or even a glimpse of the sunset over the horizon, there's always something to see in this beautiful country. Our houses often showcase the sensational sights of the surrounding area, so let's enjoy the architectural splendour that makes up these 11 stunning, yet proudly South African homes.

1. A touch of rusticity

House Eye of Africa Golf & Residential Estate I Metako Projex Modern houses
Metako Projex

House Eye of Africa Golf & Residential Estate I

Metako Projex
Metako Projex
Metako Projex

This spacious modern home has all the makings of a brilliant living space, the large lawn and double storey structure is perfect for a growing family that enjoys their own space and privacy, while the stone accents on the walls incorporates a very simple rustic element.

2. Keep the tree

House Zwavelpoort AH Metako Projex Country style house
Metako Projex

House Zwavelpoort AH

Metako Projex
Metako Projex
Metako Projex

A contemporary home doesn't mean you need to get rid of the gorgeous garden you're already privy to, instead decorate think of making your tall tree a point for your decor. While the neutral colours of the facade doesn't detract from the modern detail either.

3. The lavish

House Eye of Africa Golf & Residential Estate II Metako Projex Modern houses
Metako Projex

House Eye of Africa Golf & Residential Estate II

Metako Projex
Metako Projex
Metako Projex

If brilliant lighting, spacious design and sleek glazing speaks to you, then this spectacular home is an awesome choice for your modern family. Just imagine how socialising and entertaining will be made easy with a pool area and terrace such as this? Or even those lazy Sunday afternoons with a good book?

4. Minimalist

House Elton Hill Metako Projex Modern houses
Metako Projex

House Elton Hill

Metako Projex
Metako Projex
Metako Projex

A minimalist style house can be functional too, and this design is especially attractive with a wood inspired colour scheme.

5. Mountain views

External Photo Jenny Mills Architects Modern houses lions head,mountain,trees,garden,swimming pool,screens
Jenny Mills Architects

External Photo

Jenny Mills Architects
Jenny Mills Architects
Jenny Mills Architects

We mentioned the mountain views before, but this majestic home is proof about the elegance and sophistication of the architecture that takes the sights into consideration when designing the home.

6. Country style

Exterior Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors Classic style houses
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

Exterior

Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

A home in the country needs some comfortable, cosy and attractive features and this fascinating design does just that, the romantic lighting and soft colour of the facade, coupled with the pergola makes this house a stunning choice all around.

7. So much light

Residence Naidoo, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern houses
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Residence Naidoo

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

The brightness and brilliance of this modern home shines outward for an awesome and eye-catching effect.

8. Glazed and gorgeous

Nettleton 199, ARRCC ARRCC Eclectic style houses
ARRCC

Nettleton 199

ARRCC
ARRCC
ARRCC

Forget walls and curtains, opt for some gorgeous glazing instead and let the natural light illuminate your interior throughout the day!

9. All around the deck

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

A wooden deck around your pool is great for lounging and dipping your feet it throughout a warm summer evening and with this much space, you may want to invite the neighbourhood.

10. Terrace views

House Auriga, Swart & Associates Architects Swart & Associates Architects Modern houses
Swart & Associates Architects

House Auriga

Swart & Associates Architects
Swart &amp; Associates Architects
Swart & Associates Architects

Your terrace can be an extension of your interior, just include some striking modern design and views of the rolling hills below.

11. Contemporary elegance

Ultra modern , FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern houses
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Ultra modern

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

It's quirky and eclectic, but it will be a striking home design for the most statement-making house on the street. Have a look at these 12 fabulous and affordable ideas for your exterior

The perfect Johannesburg family home
Which South African home do you love the most?

