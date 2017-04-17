11 stunning South African homes

A South African home is the epitome of comfort, elegance and of course a means to admire the often fantastic panoramic and breathtaking views of the landscape, whether it be the ocean, magnificent mountains or even a glimpse of the sunset over the horizon, there's always something to see in this beautiful country. Our houses often showcase the sensational sights of the surrounding area, so let's enjoy the architectural splendour that makes up these 11 stunning, yet proudly South African homes.