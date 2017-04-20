​The Cape Town home you'll wish was yours

Today’s homify 360° comes to us from Cape Town where design firm Covet Design was put in charge of styling up a modern apartment overlooking a harbour – yes, as far as location goes, this abode has no qualms whatsoever.

But even though we love a beautiful view as much as the next person, that’s not what we’re about; we are about architecture and interior beauty, which is why we’ll focus more on the furniture, décor, layout and other beautiful elements that make up this stunning apartment.

Let’s start with the terrace…