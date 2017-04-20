​The Cape Town home you'll wish was yours

Today’s homify 360° comes to us from Cape Town where design firm Covet Design was put in charge of styling up a modern apartment overlooking a harbour – yes, as far as location goes, this abode has no qualms whatsoever.
But even though we love a beautiful view as much as the next person, that’s not what we’re about; we are about architecture and interior beauty, which is why we’ll focus more on the furniture, décor, layout and other beautiful elements that make up this stunning apartment.
Let’s start with the terrace…
Modern, spacious and elegant – those are the words we’d use to describe this delightful terrace located at the rear of this apartment.
Clearly bent on promoting an outdoor lifestyle, the apartment provides sliding glass doors to help usher in buckets of natural light, as well as beautiful garden views.
Making use of a prime open-plan layout, the downstairs living area consists of a living room, dining area and kitchen – all blending seamlessly into one another.
And we just love the charming contrast achieved by mixing and matching various materials, like plush fabrics for the sofa, and rustic wood and crystal-clear glass for the coffee table.
A delightful array of patterns and textures can be glimpsed all round, adorning various elements from décor pieces to furniture items.
Notice that the dominant colour scheme is made up of earthy neutrals to ground the interiors in a warm and cosy setting.
The neutral colour scheme continues upstairs, into the more private areas, although in the main bedroom we get treated to some cooler hues (like mint green) to provide some style and character.
Our favourite piece here? Definitely that wooden wall which acts as both a focal piece and an eye-catching headboard.
Yes, we did say that we focus more on architecture and interior designs; however, we also can’t resist passing up a striking view.
So here you go – the breathtaking sight that the living room and bedroom of this apartment gets to enjoy on a daily basis!
