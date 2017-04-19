​The Cape Town dream home

Who doesn’t dream of owning a seaside home? A fresh sea breeze, a beautiful beach view and the sound of crashing waves in the background… pure heaven.
Of course the house itself also has to provide a certain amount of functionality and style, as no beach view is going to feed you, clean you or ensure that you have a cosy night’s sleep.
Fortunately, today’s homify 360° discovery comes with more than the required amount of functionality and pizzazz, so we can rest assured that this seaside abode (in Camps Bay, Cape Town) has what it takes to provide a stunning lifestyle.
Claire Cartner Interior Design is the professional team in charge of this striking design – let’s take a look…
This discovery isn’t a home that recently got a few new touch-ups; it’s a brand-new structure that was conjured up after the previous build was demolished.
The exterior colour palette was kept neutral with a focus on wooden details, pale grey aluminium doors and windows, and a play on the architectural scale and various heights of house.
For the formal living room, the designers went with a neutral colour scheme and faded accents of tones in a vintage floor rug, textured pale-grey washed leathers, and side tables made from chrome and glass.
To take advantage of the room’s volume and height, custom-made ceiling pendants were manufactured and strung up. Filament globes were fitted for a warm and soft orange glow.
The kitchen shares its open-plan layout with an informal little seating area, both decked out in earthy neutrals like the rest of the house.
For functionality, the kitchen flaunts an elongated island that transforms into a breakfast bar, complete with space for stools.
The muted colour palette continues into the guest bedroom, where the star player is undoubtedly a four-poster bed made from maple wood.
Textures and an accent wall ensure some character for the space, while custom-made side tables from brushed chrome and black granite stone tops keep the style levels high.
For the master bathroom, the designers decided to have some fun by bringing in a Persian Silk rug for a touch of luxury.
A freestanding, copper bath creates interest with a play on metals, while a custom-made sink unit using maple wood with crisp-white stone tops (flanked on either side by polished chrome Art Deco wall lights) ensures that this is one bathroom that’s as high on style as it is on functionality.
