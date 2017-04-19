​The Cape Town dream home

Who doesn’t dream of owning a seaside home? A fresh sea breeze, a beautiful beach view and the sound of crashing waves in the background… pure heaven.

Of course the house itself also has to provide a certain amount of functionality and style, as no beach view is going to feed you, clean you or ensure that you have a cosy night’s sleep.

Fortunately, today’s homify 360° discovery comes with more than the required amount of functionality and pizzazz, so we can rest assured that this seaside abode (in Camps Bay, Cape Town) has what it takes to provide a stunning lifestyle.

Claire Cartner Interior Design is the professional team in charge of this striking design – let’s take a look…