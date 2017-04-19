​The Johannesburg house with a dream pool

For today’s homify 360°, we travel upwards (and slightly east) towards Johannesburg where architectural firm Reis is sharing one of its contemporary creations with us: Monaghan Farm House, a delightful design in the form of a family home that’s neatly nestled into the serene landscape of Monaghan Farm.
Scroll down for more info – and to enjoy some stunning visual representation, of course.
From the outside, the house already portrays a very sleek, slim and straightforward look. A strong linear design can be glimpsed everywhere, with not so much as a hint of a curve noticed anywhere.
To counteract with the harsh lines and materials, fresh foliage surround the house, not only in the Highveld landscape but also via the potted plants that neatly line the front entryway.
Stepping back a bit, we can see how subtly the house melts into the lush landscape – this angle makes it look like the house is rather low and tiny!
However, there is no escaping those eye-catching materials that jump out here and there (like the wooden panels adorning certain doors and gates.
At the back of the house, the structure continues to flaunt its super impressive build – especially here where the master bedroom is neatly framed by a gigantic concrete border.
It almost lends a sort of futuristic look to the house, don’t you think?
For those who regard this structure as very “standoffish”, prepare to eat those words (or thoughts) – here at the back, large double-glazed, stow-away doors work their magic to beautifully open the house up to the lush surrounding landscape, causing the spacious interiors to become one with first the properly maintained lawn (which includes a fabulous wooden deck and pool), and then the natural grasslands.
Who’s up for a swim or a sunbathe in a most picturesque location?
Speaking of tomorrow’s designs, Behold the kitchens of the future.