12 decorating tips to make any room better

Home improvement can take on many forms, from construction to interior architecture. This also includes decoration, and this is probably the part of home improvement that is both the most fun and the most accessible to all. Although hiring a professional interior designer or decorator is a great choice and can easily ensure a wonderfully coordinated interior, decoration is something you can also endeavour to do yourself. Whether you just want to own the process and make it your own, or whether you need to go DIY because of your budget, undertaking the decoration process can be very exciting.

Decorating can, however, also be very daunting. What you imagine looks good in theory, may not look so great in practice. Good taste can often be difficult to express effectively, and we sometimes need a little help and guidance on how to do so. Heading this call, homify has identified a few unfailing decorating tips that are sure to improve your home, and any room within it. Join us on this journey of decoration, and find the inspiration you need to make your rooms come to life!