There is nothing better than a functional, comfortable and well-designed living room. Well maybe one thing… a South African living room!
This is why today at homify, we are going to look at 7 beautiful South African living rooms to inspire and delight. These all feature a little bit of local flavour, but are each very unique and stylish in their own right. They will show you how you can truly create your own, signature living room that is still cosy and comfortable.
As Walt Disney said,
You can design and create, and build the most wonderful place in the world. But it takes people to make the dream a reality.
Shall we take a look?
This living room, by designers Generation, is a wonderful example of how a neutral colour palette can create a very cosy, warm and charming environment.
Tip: Cream sofas look beautiful, but go for darker if you have children. You don't want any stains!
This eclectic living room features an abundance of plants and trees throughout the living room environment, connecting it to the beautiful outdoors.
Plants hang from the ceiling while pots holding a variety of other plants are located throughout the living room. This creates a very refreshing environment that looks rather exotic!
One of the easiest ways to enhance your living room, no matter what the style, is to let in as much natural light as possible.
In this room, we can see how dark tones have been chosen for the interior design. Dark colours can give a room a very edgy and elegant look and feel, but work especially well if there is natural light. You don't want your living room to seem to dark!
Look at these tips for bathing your home in natural light.
This living room features beautiful grey and beige tones, with pastel cushions that give it a subtle and sophisticated touch.
The wall features a beautiful piece of artwork, which shows how a carefully selected decor item can really transform an environment.
Don't you love the cosy rug on the floor?
Paint one of the walls in your living room a darker colour for a little bit of elegance. This will mix up textures and tones, while adding something special to the room in a very cost-effective way.
Here we can see how the wall above the fireplace has been painted a charcoal black, complementing the lighter tones used throughout the rest of the living room environment.
Don't be afraid to use them to introduce a little bit of personality and charm to your living space.
This living room features a trendy clock sculpture, which makes a unique impression.
We can also see how a little pot plant here and there can make a big difference.
We end off our tour in this stunning living room, which features gorgeous boulders, wicker egg chairs that are suspended from the ceiling and stunning lamps that drop down from the roof.
The result is a wonderful and serene ambiance with a rustic touch.
How could you not feel relaxed in this living room?
