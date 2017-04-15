9 key ways to give your bathroom a hotel look

A bathroom should be a serene and tranquil environment that makes you feel like a princess or prince after you've spent time inside it!
If you've ever stayed in a hotel, you'll know how refreshing and luxurious it feels when you lie in a bubble bath or take a refreshing shower with those beautiful little shampoos and fragrant soaps.
But how we do achieve this in our own homes?
Today at homify, we are going to find out.
The following tips and tricks will show you how with a little detail here and there can create the most elegant and lavish bathroom on the block. Every time you step inside, you'll feel like you've been pampered from your head to your toes.
The only danger is that you may never want to leave.
Invest in some pampering products for your bathroom including fresh smelling soaps and beautiful shampoos. Line them up in the shower or along the bath. This will make them easily accessible and will give your bathroom that special touch.
A bath tub can transform the look and feel of your home so why not invest in a modern tub that is big enough to fit you, a glass of wine and lots of warm water and bubbles?
Especially if you have stunning views, it's important to utilise them. Install large glass windows across the facade or skylights, so that you can look up at the sky every time you relax in the tub!
The best part of this is that you will allow fresh air and sunshine to flow into the interior space, making for a very refreshing, light and bright environment.
Don't be afraid to add some soft tones in the bathroom, creating a soothing and peaceful environment. Blue is a wonderful option and works very well with white finishes.
Colour can also work with any style. For a hotel-like environment, opt for a modern bathroom space with some soft, blue tones.
Black and white makes for a very edgy and refreshing design, creating a wonderful contrast between tones.
In this bathroom, we can see how the white tones create a beautifully light and refreshing environment while the black finishes create a dramatic twist.
Your bathroom should feature smart storage solutions so that you can keep it looking neat and tidy, just like a hotel!
Wood creates a wonderful, warm environment especially when used in a modern and minimalist bathroom.
Wooden floors or furniture can be beautiful and charming, giving your bathroom that special touch it needs.
Glass shower doors, glass windows and glass doors can all be used to bring a modern and edgy look and feel to the bathroom.
Here we can see how the glass features grey frosting for a little bit of privacy if need be!
The final way to give your bathroom a luxurious look and feel is to add a plush rug to it. It will feel so soft under your feet every time you step out the bath or shower.
Do you see how this one works in harmony with the wooden floor?
