​8 easy and affordable ways to improve your kitchen

Passive House Retreat, ZeroEnergy Design ZeroEnergy Design Modern kitchen Red
There is a huge difference (unfortunately) between having expensive taste and flaunting it – for the latter, you need a pretty sturdy budget. And seeing as most of us don’t have that, it usually means that the majority of us aren’t cooking (or baking or washing up or whatever) in our dream kitchens, but rather in ordinary-looking spaces that we simply tolerate on a daily basis.

Well, no more! Because today we’re looking at eight clever ways in which you can style up your kitchen without gutting your entire bank account.

It’s actually quite easier than you may think…

​1. Use lighter colours

Light colours on walls and cabinets instantly brighten up a space, which make it look bigger and more spacious and, in turn, more expensive. 

As an added bonus, light colours also reflect light and hide various touches you’d rather not flaunt, like scratches, dings and dents in your old cabinets.

2. Replace cabinet doors

Want a sleek new kitchen look? Replace those worn-out cabinet doors with new ones, or simply sand and refinish the existing ones. 

Bring in some glass- or high-gloss replacements for a touch of modern glam, or leave those cabinets open (in some areas) to create open shelving and enjoy showing off your nicest pieces.

3. Paint an accent wall

No time to paint all the cabinets? Simply opt for a single wall instead.

But note this: go darker than you usually would to catch attention. If, for example, the kitchen is light grey, that accent wall needs to be about two shades deeper. Trust us on this one!

4. Know when to splurge

After cabinets and flooring, the backsplash takes up the biggest amount of a kitchen’s visual space. That means you need to make it count, and for that you may splurge… a little. 

Backsplashes are terrific opportunities to express your style and personality without breaking the bank, seeing as you don’t require a lot of material to finish them.

5. Don’t neglect the details

Think that just because your kitchen’s hardware is small it doesn’t get noticed? Think again!

Switching up those cabinet handles and knobs, as well as faucets, can result in a much more eye-catching look than you think; thus, go with upscale (yet pocket-friendly) pieces that stand out.

6. Paint in the stainless steel

Don’t have the buck for stainless steel appliances? Use a paint-on stainless steel finish to update those appliances that still work well, but are making your kitchen look a bit old. 

But please note: companies make different types of this liquid stainless steel depending on the appliance and its use, so be sure that what you buy is what you may use.

7. Just light up

The majority of us immediately look at a ceiling to scope out the lights when we first enter a kitchen. And that is why you need to opt for stunning light fixtures above the island, the breakfast bar and the sink. 

Establish a visual hierarchy of ceiling light fixtures, with one zone acting as the main ‘star’, while the others are ‘supporting characters’. You don’t want that kitchen to have a blinding look, do you?

8. Hide away the smaller pieces

Even the most beautiful kitchen will look nasty in a cluttered state. So, keep your counter space clear of small appliances like toasters, blenders and coffee pots. They're easy (and small) enough to take out from your (newly painted) cabinets when needed. 

Space an issue? No worries; check these 29 kitchens perfect for your small home.

​A sleek Johannesburg house with great ideas to copy
Got any more ideas on how to style up a kitchen? Share away...

