​A sleek Johannesburg house with great ideas to copy

Today on homify 360°, we take a look at one of the creative designs by architectural firm Reis, situated in Johannesburg – Bach Village.

Situated within the serene landscape of Monaghan Farm, this eye-catching structure supports the ideals of farm living in a residential estate. The experts in charge have designed a series of modular houses that can be uniquely adapted to 38 stands to create homes suited to the individual needs of each home owner.

Each home will be nestled into the landscape, surrounded by wild highveld grasses and indigenous trees offering privacy and serenity within a modern and sophisticated architectural form.

Let’s take a look…