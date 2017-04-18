​A sleek Johannesburg house with great ideas to copy

Today on homify 360°, we take a look at one of the creative designs by architectural firm Reis, situated in Johannesburg – Bach Village.
Situated within the serene landscape of Monaghan Farm, this eye-catching structure supports the ideals of farm living in a residential estate. The experts in charge have designed a series of modular houses that can be uniquely adapted to 38 stands to create homes suited to the individual needs of each home owner.
Each home will be nestled into the landscape, surrounded by wild highveld grasses and indigenous trees offering privacy and serenity within a modern and sophisticated architectural form.
Let’s take a look…
Quite the stylish look, right? Well, in addition to looking super modern, this structure is also the ideal energy-efficient design.
‘Green’ touches can be found all round, including water-based underfloor heating system, double-glazing, insulated cavity walls, solar geysers and other high-performance energy-saving materials and systems.
The entire house was designed and built using a lightweight steel-frame construction system.
At the back, the house presents a much more open and laid-back look, with all bedrooms and living areas opening onto the outdoors.
For socialising times, this back yard offers up the perfect layout, with a swimming pool and timber deck seamlessly flowing into the covered terrace, where a living-room set and dining area have been set up.
To keep the social vibe alive and kicking, the living room and kitchen have been designed in an open-plan layout, both of which open up onto the aforementioned terrace/covered living area.
And even though these are mere 3D renderings of what the final design will look like, it’s quite easy to see the range of materials, tones and textures that style up these interiors.
Rustic materials (such as wood) have been used quite expertly to style up the modern spaces, like the bedroom, where wood in a dusty beach hue adorns not only the floor, but also the side tables and headboard.
Bright-green wall art pieces reflect the fresh and lush landscape that surrounds the house.
The en-suite of the main bedroom, like the rest of the interiors, features a batch of high-class touches, including Caesarstone vanity tops and oak-veneered cabinetry, all done up in a sleek and modern style to ensure that the hidden spaces of the house (bathrooms require a certain amount of privacy, don’t they?) also get to flaunt a most elegant look.
Who knew farmhouse-style could look so sleek?
