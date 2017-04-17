​The Cape Town family home with unbeatable style

Today’s daily dose of excellence (also known as ‘homify 360°’) comes to us from Tillmanecke: Architecture, professional architects based in Cape Town. Their project, labelled House Turkstra, saw severe alterations and spacious additions being added to a part-Victorian house located in Observatory.
And seeing as the stylish end results are worth bragging about, we thought we’d share them with you – right now!
Seeing as this is South Africa (and a seaside location, no less), a swimming pool is definitely a no-brainer. And so, this house flaunts quite the spacious back yard where one can relax in style while swimming, sunbathing, braaing, socialising, etc.
Notice how stunning the grey stone-clad floor contrasts with the warm-hued wooden pillars of the overhang.
We are most delighted to see the caramel-toned wood of the exterior pillars continuing on the inside, this time adorning the flooring most fantastically.
Here in the new kitchen, these fortunate homeowners seem to have it all: adequate storage spaces, ample natural lighting, modern appliances in shiny steel, etc.
These interiors enjoy quite the spacious layout, thanks to an open-plan design which connects the kitchen with the adjoining rooms.
And we just love that informal little dining spot that is conjured up via the kitchen’s peninsula.
The modern magnificence continues into the dining/living area, yet we can’t overlook the subtle rustic touches, such as the wicker in the dining chairs, the wooden frames of the doorways, and especially those striking niches filling up with firewood.
To ensure that fresh air (and pool views) becomes part of the interiors, it’s a simple matter of unlocking those generous folding glass doors and letting them zig-zag out of the way. See how fantastically the exterior terrace then becomes part of the interior living spaces – ideal for some serious socialising.
