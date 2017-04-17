Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

​The Cape Town family home with unbeatable style

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
House Turkstra, Cape Town 2010, Till Manecke:Architect Till Manecke:Architect Classic style houses
Loading admin actions …

Today’s daily dose of excellence (also known as ‘homify 360°’) comes to us from Tillmanecke: Architecture, professional architects based in Cape Town. Their project, labelled House Turkstra, saw severe alterations and spacious additions being added to a part-Victorian house located in Observatory.

And seeing as the stylish end results are worth bragging about, we thought we’d share them with you – right now!

The backyard paradise

front terrace Till Manecke:Architect Classic style houses garden,pool,patio,Garden,cape town,house
Till Manecke:Architect

front terrace

Till Manecke:Architect
Till Manecke:Architect
Till Manecke:Architect

Seeing as this is South Africa (and a seaside location, no less), a swimming pool is definitely a no-brainer. And so, this house flaunts quite the spacious back yard where one can relax in style while swimming, sunbathing, braaing, socialising, etc. 

Notice how stunning the grey stone-clad floor contrasts with the warm-hued wooden pillars of the overhang.

The kitchen

kitchen Till Manecke:Architect Kitchen cape town,kitchen,Kitchen
Till Manecke:Architect

kitchen

Till Manecke:Architect
Till Manecke:Architect
Till Manecke:Architect

We are most delighted to see the caramel-toned wood of the exterior pillars continuing on the inside, this time adorning the flooring most fantastically. 

Here in the new kitchen, these fortunate homeowners seem to have it all: adequate storage spaces, ample natural lighting, modern appliances in shiny steel, etc.

An open-plan delight

kitchen Till Manecke:Architect Kitchen cape town,kitchen,Kitchen
Till Manecke:Architect

kitchen

Till Manecke:Architect
Till Manecke:Architect
Till Manecke:Architect

These interiors enjoy quite the spacious layout, thanks to an open-plan design which connects the kitchen with the adjoining rooms. 

And we just love that informal little dining spot that is conjured up via the kitchen’s peninsula.

Dining and living in style

lounge & dining Till Manecke:Architect Living room living room,cape town
Till Manecke:Architect

lounge & dining

Till Manecke:Architect
Till Manecke:Architect
Till Manecke:Architect

The modern magnificence continues into the dining/living area, yet we can’t overlook the subtle rustic touches, such as the wicker in the dining chairs, the wooden frames of the doorways, and especially those striking niches filling up with firewood.

Leading outdoors

side terrace onto living area Till Manecke:Architect Classic style houses patio,garden,living room,Patio,Garden
Till Manecke:Architect

side terrace onto living area

Till Manecke:Architect
Till Manecke:Architect
Till Manecke:Architect

To ensure that fresh air (and pool views) becomes part of the interiors, it’s a simple matter of unlocking those generous folding glass doors and letting them zig-zag out of the way. See how fantastically the exterior terrace then becomes part of the interior living spaces – ideal for some serious socialising. 

For another backyard beauty, have a look at The Durban property with a beautiful pool.

11 stunning South African homes
The perfect house, or not really your style – what do you think?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks