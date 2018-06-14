18 Pocket-Friendly Ideas to Upgrade Your Patio

So you are considering a huge patio remodel, but can't decide where to begin and you need to consider your budget too? Well, in this homify feature, we look at upgrading your patio in sleek style, but it won't cost you an arm and a leg either. Our simply stunning ideas are easy to include in any backyard or rooftop terrace, regardless of the size.

However, before you begin with your patio upgrade, there are some vital factors to consider, how much you want to spend on your renovation and do you already have the funds to make the changes. If not, consider investing some of your hard earned cash for a while before you tackle that renovation. Alternatively, you may want to make the upgrades over a few months so it won't be as taxing on your pocket.

Remember to also plan for the time factor and whether you will be hiring a contractor, or doing the work yourself, you need to think about how quick you'd like the project to be complete. The homify team have included 18 ideas, so you may want to include two or three in your renovation. These tips can be customised to fit your budget, materials and even space, so bear that in mind. Also, look out for prices and specials and reduce the material cost too.

There are a number of simple upgrade ideas that you can do yourself, you may just need to plan your renovation carefully to get the most out of the full project, and if you aren't very DIY inclined, then calling in a contractor will be a costly, yet saving grace to a beautiful, welcoming patio that can be enjoyed with all your loved ones throughout the year.