18 Pocket-Friendly Ideas to Upgrade Your Patio

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
homify Modern Garden
So you are considering a huge patio remodel, but can't decide where to begin and you need to consider your budget too? Well, in this homify feature, we look at upgrading your patio in sleek style, but it won't cost you an arm and a leg either. Our simply stunning ideas are easy to include in any backyard or rooftop terrace, regardless of the size. 

However, before you begin with your patio upgrade, there are some vital factors to consider, how much you want to spend on your renovation and do you already have the funds to make the changes. If not, consider investing some of your hard earned cash for a while before you tackle that renovation. Alternatively, you may want to make the upgrades over a few months so it won't be as taxing on your pocket.

Remember to also plan for the time factor and whether you will be hiring a contractor, or doing the work yourself, you need to think about how quick you'd like the project to be complete. The homify team have included 18 ideas, so you may want to include two or three in your renovation. These tips can be customised to fit your budget, materials and even space, so bear that in mind. Also, look out for prices and specials and reduce the material cost too. 

There are a number of simple upgrade ideas that you can do yourself, you may just need to plan your renovation carefully to get the most out of the full project, and if you aren't very DIY inclined, then calling in a contractor will be a costly, yet saving grace to a beautiful, welcoming patio that can be enjoyed with all your loved ones throughout the year.

1. Tile the floor with stone for a modern look.

homify Modern Garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

2. A wooden deck is another fantastic option for a tidy yard.

PX, TAMEN arquitectura TAMEN arquitectura Patios
TAMEN arquitectura

TAMEN arquitectura
TAMEN arquitectura
TAMEN arquitectura

3. How about a simple garden that does not need much water? Just shrubs and stone.

homify Minimalist style garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

A closer look.

homify Minimalist style garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

4. Keep it organised and clean, throw out all those unused and untidy objects and items.

PATIO 5, TAMEN arquitectura TAMEN arquitectura Patios
TAMEN arquitectura

TAMEN arquitectura
TAMEN arquitectura
TAMEN arquitectura

5. Wooden benches against a concrete wall is great for a cosy element.

PATIO 5, TAMEN arquitectura TAMEN arquitectura Patios
TAMEN arquitectura

TAMEN arquitectura
TAMEN arquitectura
TAMEN arquitectura

6. Inexpensive and elegant, the beauty of exposed concrete.

Casa IRT / Arkylab, Oscar Hernández - Fotografía de Arquitectura Oscar Hernández - Fotografía de Arquitectura
Oscar Hernández—Fotografía de Arquitectura

Oscar Hernández - Fotografía de Arquitectura
Oscar Hernández—Fotografía de Arquitectura
Oscar Hernández - Fotografía de Arquitectura

7. Separate space in your garden, but include a braai area for socialising.

CASA MAYOR / BJG, Oscar Hernández - Fotografía de Arquitectura Oscar Hernández - Fotografía de Arquitectura
Oscar Hernández—Fotografía de Arquitectura

Oscar Hernández - Fotografía de Arquitectura
Oscar Hernández—Fotografía de Arquitectura
Oscar Hernández - Fotografía de Arquitectura

8. Hanging pot plants add a charming touch to your walls.

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

9. It may be wild, but it's very economical!

homify Country style garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

10. Deck chairs and umbrellas are the ultimate form of relaxation.

homify Modern Garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

11. A wooden floor enhances simplicity, but what do you think about that fountain?

OFICINA DE ARQUITECTURA , D'ODORICO arquitectura D'ODORICO arquitectura Commercial spaces Offices & stores
D&#39;ODORICO arquitectura

D'ODORICO arquitectura
D&#39;ODORICO arquitectura
D'ODORICO arquitectura

12. Small trees and pot plants create a lovely leading pathway.

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

13. Paint a wall in a strong colour for that vibrant accent feature.

Casas unifamiliares, ggap.arquitectura ggap.arquitectura Modern Garden
ggap.arquitectura

ggap.arquitectura
ggap.arquitectura
ggap.arquitectura

14. It's amazing just how fantastic a fountain can be.

Extended living space - Manchester, Hannah Collins Garden Design Hannah Collins Garden Design
Hannah Collins Garden Design

Extended living space—Manchester

Hannah Collins Garden Design
Hannah Collins Garden Design
Hannah Collins Garden Design

15. Complete the look with a barbecue area.

PATIO 5, TAMEN arquitectura TAMEN arquitectura Patios
TAMEN arquitectura

TAMEN arquitectura
TAMEN arquitectura
TAMEN arquitectura

16. Opt for the most affordable materials, such as concrete, brick and recycled wood.

Contemporary Courtyard - Salford, Hannah Collins Garden Design Hannah Collins Garden Design
Hannah Collins Garden Design

Contemporary Courtyard—Salford

Hannah Collins Garden Design
Hannah Collins Garden Design
Hannah Collins Garden Design

17. A stone wall could be the attractive element to complete your patio in perfection. It's a bit pricier though.

Remodelación de Casa Bosques, Alejandra Zavala P. Alejandra Zavala P.
Alejandra Zavala P.

Alejandra Zavala P.
Alejandra Zavala P.
Alejandra Zavala P.

18. A small pool is a sensational choice too.

CASA MARIA / ARKYLAB, Oscar Hernández - Fotografía de Arquitectura Oscar Hernández - Fotografía de Arquitectura
Oscar Hernández—Fotografía de Arquitectura

Oscar Hernández - Fotografía de Arquitectura
Oscar Hernández—Fotografía de Arquitectura
Oscar Hernández - Fotografía de Arquitectura

