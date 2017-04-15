6 DIY interior design ideas from South African homes

Do you want to upgrade your home with modernity and grace in mind? But, in a South African context? Well, the 6 interior design ideas included in this homify feature will do just that. Whether it be adding some sleek style and elegance to your living room or making your bedroom the perfect space to relax and unwind, our team of professionals have the ideal decor choices for your simple, sophisticated home in this feature. Let's be inspired by these awesome design tips and tricks!