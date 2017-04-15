Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

6 DIY interior design ideas from South African homes

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Exner Penthouse, 2MD Exclusive Italian Design 2MD Exclusive Italian Design Modern style bedroom
Loading admin actions …

Do you want to upgrade your home with modernity and grace in mind? But, in a South African context? Well, the 6 interior design ideas included in this homify feature will do just that. Whether it be adding some sleek style and elegance to your living room or making your bedroom the perfect space to relax and unwind, our team of professionals have the ideal decor choices for your simple, sophisticated home in this feature. Let's be inspired by these awesome design tips and tricks!

1. For the eclectic

homify Living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

If quirky and eclectic style speaks to you, then you may want to consider a living room that is filled with drama and rustic elements. Think about all-white walls and furniture for a modern touch and include some natural materials for a contemporary home fit for the woods.

2. A view

A casa di Giulia, Plastudio Plastudio Study/office
Plastudio

Plastudio
Plastudio
Plastudio

South African homes are never short of gorgeous landscapes and panoramic views, so make your office space conducive to hardwork by incorporating the view. Include some stylish chairs and clever storage to complete the layout and design perfectly.

3. Old fashioned fun

Jd. Marajoara, Tikkanen arquitetura Tikkanen arquitetura Kitchen
Tikkanen arquitetura

Tikkanen arquitetura
Tikkanen arquitetura
Tikkanen arquitetura

Go for colourful ceramic tiles to upgrade your kitchen walls in rustic splendour and add some stylish old fashioned wooden furniture too. Match your lighting with vibrant choices and your kitchen may just become the best space in your striking home!

4. Bathroom

apto cobre/blue, Casa100 Arquitetura Casa100 Arquitetura Modern bathroom
Casa100 Arquitetura

Casa100 Arquitetura
Casa100 Arquitetura
Casa100 Arquitetura

Include a Mediterranean inspired design to your bathroom with hues of blue to remind you of the seaside. It's an elegant choice for a home with personality and charisma.

5. Bedroom antics

Exner Penthouse, 2MD Exclusive Italian Design 2MD Exclusive Italian Design Modern style bedroom
2MD Exclusive Italian Design

Exner Penthouse

2MD Exclusive Italian Design
2MD Exclusive Italian Design
2MD Exclusive Italian Design

Another sensational view, this time out the bedroom window! Wake up to a gorgeous sight of the city and you'll always feel revitalised to start your day in style.

6. Terrace charm

Costa Brava, Make Architects + Interior Studio Make Architects + Interior Studio Patios
Make Architects + Interior Studio

Costa Brava

Make Architects + Interior Studio
Make Architects + Interior Studio
Make Architects + Interior Studio

Evenings out on the terrace with loved ones is probably the best way to end the beautiful South African summer, and if you're lucky enough to have a grill, then the outdoor party can continue well into winter too. How are you with clutter in your home? Have a look at Cleaning your home: the essential tips for correct cleaning

5 colours for a romantic bedroom
How have you decorated your South African home?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks