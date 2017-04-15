6 DIY interior design ideas from South African homes

Do you want to upgrade your home with modernity and grace in mind? But, in a South African context? Well, the 6 interior design ideas included in this homify feature will do just that. Whether it be adding some sleek style and elegance to your living room or making your bedroom the perfect space to relax and unwind, our team of professionals have the ideal decor choices for your simple, sophisticated home in this feature. Let's be inspired by these awesome design tips and tricks!
If quirky and eclectic style speaks to you, then you may want to consider a living room that is filled with drama and rustic elements. Think about all-white walls and furniture for a modern touch and include some natural materials for a contemporary home fit for the woods.
South African homes are never short of gorgeous landscapes and panoramic views, so make your office space conducive to hardwork by incorporating the view. Include some stylish chairs and clever storage to complete the layout and design perfectly.
Go for colourful ceramic tiles to upgrade your kitchen walls in rustic splendour and add some stylish old fashioned wooden furniture too. Match your lighting with vibrant choices and your kitchen may just become the best space in your striking home!
Include a Mediterranean inspired design to your bathroom with hues of blue to remind you of the seaside. It's an elegant choice for a home with personality and charisma.
Another sensational view, this time out the bedroom window! Wake up to a gorgeous sight of the city and you'll always feel revitalised to start your day in style.
Evenings out on the terrace with loved ones is probably the best way to end the beautiful South African summer, and if you're lucky enough to have a grill, then the outdoor party can continue well into winter too. How are you with clutter in your home? Have a look at Cleaning your home: the essential tips for correct cleaning