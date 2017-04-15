Your browser is out-of-date.

5 colours for a romantic bedroom

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
homify BedroomBeds & headboards
The bedroom is a place of comfort, reflection and relaxation. But, it's also a space for romance and intimacy and it's amazing how colour and texture will add value to your bedroom, making it cosier, welcoming and even a lot more conducive to a good night's rest. The 5 bedrooms included in this feature are attractive, elegant and sophisticated, the perfect fit for a modern homemaker that needs a safe haven from work and traffic.

1. The white and the neutral

Wooden panels are an awesome way to add that rustic atmosphere to your bedroom decor, and when paired with brilliant all-white walls and fantastic illumination, a bed as beautiful as this is ultimately inviting. Just add some comfy linens and cosy blankets to complete that design in chic style.

2. A lovely lilac

Enhance romance with a four poster bed, relaxing lilac walls and shabby chic furniture, there's nothing more relaxing to the mind, body and soul, especially after a long day on the grind.

3. Some green

Green walls and wooden furniture is the perfect combination of a wooden decor element in the bedroom. The furniture ensures more than enough storage for all items and objects, while being a timeless design that is perfect for a modern living space or something a bit more rural.

4. Brilliant black

Although black walls may be overpowering in a bedroom, a black focal wall is an attractive and elegant choice for a more sophisticated decor, especially when combined with sleek, minimalist furniture and a futuristic chandelier. Upgrade your bedroom with a few simple pictures on the wall and perhaps even some downlights for a dramatic effect.

5. Neutral and classic

Neutral tones are the epitome of relaxation, comfort and romance. The bedroom pictured here is filled with rich shades of luxurious materials and decor elements. Have a look at these 9 stunning bedroom lighting ideas for inspiration!

No, Thanks