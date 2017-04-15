5 colours for a romantic bedroom

The bedroom is a place of comfort, reflection and relaxation. But, it's also a space for romance and intimacy and it's amazing how colour and texture will add value to your bedroom, making it cosier, welcoming and even a lot more conducive to a good night's rest. The 5 bedrooms included in this feature are attractive, elegant and sophisticated, the perfect fit for a modern homemaker that needs a safe haven from work and traffic.
Wooden panels are an awesome way to add that rustic atmosphere to your bedroom decor, and when paired with brilliant all-white walls and fantastic illumination, a bed as beautiful as this is ultimately inviting. Just add some comfy linens and cosy blankets to complete that design in chic style.
Enhance romance with a four poster bed, relaxing lilac walls and shabby chic furniture, there's nothing more relaxing to the mind, body and soul, especially after a long day on the grind.
Green walls and wooden furniture is the perfect combination of a wooden decor element in the bedroom. The furniture ensures more than enough storage for all items and objects, while being a timeless design that is perfect for a modern living space or something a bit more rural.
Although black walls may be overpowering in a bedroom, a black focal wall is an attractive and elegant choice for a more sophisticated decor, especially when combined with sleek, minimalist furniture and a futuristic chandelier. Upgrade your bedroom with a few simple pictures on the wall and perhaps even some downlights for a dramatic effect.
Neutral tones are the epitome of relaxation, comfort and romance. The bedroom pictured here is filled with rich shades of luxurious materials and decor elements. Have a look at these 9 stunning bedroom lighting ideas for inspiration!