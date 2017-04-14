24 pictures of kitchens we can't get enough of

Here on homify, we love every single room in the house. From bedrooms to bathrooms, home offices to the terrace. Every single room, even the more unique ones, hold it's own special secrets and has loads to offer. There is one space, however, that we return to over and over again, and that is the kitchen.
One of the most functional and indispensable rooms of any house, the kitchen is not only a practical space to meet the nutritional needs of the family, but also a social hub in which the whole family can meet, share meals, and listen to each other's stories of the day. This makes the kitchen a central part of domestic life, and there's no doubt about that.
This draws us to explore the kitchen in more depth, but not only do we enjoy looking at the kitchen, but we also specifically seek out extraordinary kitchens. Fortunately, there is no lack of these here on homify! Today, once again, we will bring you an extensive list of pictures of absolutely amazing kitchens, and we invite you to enjoy the ride!
You will see quite a few kitchens from the kitchen manufacturers of British Standard on this list, and their eclectic splendour make it easy to see why!
In this picture, we can see the tell-tale signs of a country kitchen—large open space, ceiling rafters, wooden floors and ceramic cookware. However, we can also see modern influences, such as the industrial style barstools and task lighting, as well as the subway tile on the wall. A beautiful ensemble!
Tree layers of different, yet complimentary materials—wooden floors, brick counter, marble countertop.
The new take on the galley style kitchen has a dining table to the left, instead of more counter space.
The pops of yellow on this modern kitchen is fun and inviting.
This wooden kitchen with its wood-burning stove is a nostalgic vintage model brought into modern times by the facinating colour-block design.
A combination of smooth, reflective surfaces and textured details make this a kitchen full of depth and character.
This beautiful open-plan kitchen is drenched in marble—a fitting example to end off a list of kitchen we can't get enough of!
Now take a look at kitchen shelves to complete your kitchen space!