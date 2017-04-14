Your browser is out-of-date.

24 pictures of kitchens we can't get enough of

Izelle du Pisanie Izelle du Pisanie
W10 Kitchen by British Standard, British Standard by Plain English British Standard by Plain English Kitchen Wood Black
Here on homify, we love every single room in the house. From bedrooms to bathrooms, home offices to the terrace. Every single room, even the more unique ones, hold it's own special secrets and has loads to offer. There is one space, however, that we return to over and over again, and that is the kitchen. 

One of the most functional and indispensable rooms of any house, the kitchen is not only a practical space to meet the nutritional needs of the family, but also a social hub in which the whole family can meet, share meals, and listen to each other's stories of the day. This makes the kitchen a central part of domestic life, and there's no doubt about that. 

This draws us to explore the kitchen in more depth, but not only do we enjoy looking at the kitchen, but we also specifically seek out extraordinary kitchens. Fortunately, there is no lack of these here on homify! Today, once again, we will bring you an extensive list of pictures of absolutely amazing kitchens, and we invite you to enjoy the ride!

1. Marble and eclecticism

W12 Kitchen by British Standard British Standard by Plain English Kitchen Wood Blue
British Standard by Plain English

W12 Kitchen by British Standard

British Standard by Plain English
British Standard by Plain English
British Standard by Plain English

You will see quite a few kitchens from the kitchen manufacturers of British Standard on this list, and their eclectic splendour make it easy to see why!

2. Wood and task lighting

Kitchen JSD Interiors Built-in kitchens Grey Kitchen contemporary rustic,kitchen island,kitchen cabinet,kitchen cabinet
JSD Interiors

Kitchen

JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors

3. Country modern

homify Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

In this picture, we can see the tell-tale signs of a country kitchen—large open space, ceiling rafters, wooden floors and ceramic cookware. However, we can also see modern influences, such as the industrial style barstools and task lighting, as well as the subway tile on the wall. A beautiful ensemble!

4. White rustic

IP13 Kitchen by British Standard British Standard by Plain English Kitchen Wood Grey
British Standard by Plain English

IP13 Kitchen by British Standard

British Standard by Plain English
British Standard by Plain English
British Standard by Plain English

5. Wood, brick and stone

House Gover, Environment Response Architecture Environment Response Architecture Kitchen
Environment Response Architecture

House Gover

Environment Response Architecture
Environment Response Architecture
Environment Response Architecture

Tree layers of different, yet complimentary materials—wooden floors, brick counter, marble countertop. 

6. New galley

W10 Kitchen by British Standard British Standard by Plain English Kitchen Wood Black
British Standard by Plain English

W10 Kitchen by British Standard

British Standard by Plain English
British Standard by Plain English
British Standard by Plain English

The new take on the galley style kitchen has a dining table to the left, instead of more counter space. 

7. Brigth colour

House B - House Design , Redesign Interiors Redesign Interiors Kitchen
Redesign Interiors

House B—House Design

Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors

The pops of yellow on this modern kitchen is fun and inviting. 

8. Luxurious minimalism

HOUSE I CAMPS BAY, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS Modern kitchen
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

HOUSE I CAMPS BAY, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

9. Geometry and wood

House Wolmarans, Coetzee Alberts Architects Coetzee Alberts Architects Modern kitchen
Coetzee Alberts Architects

House Wolmarans

Coetzee Alberts Architects
Coetzee Alberts Architects
Coetzee Alberts Architects

10. Industrial

Kitchen homify Kitchen
homify

Kitchen

homify
homify
homify

11. Vintage

The Original British Standard Kitchen British Standard by Plain English Kitchen Wood Black
British Standard by Plain English

The Original British Standard Kitchen

British Standard by Plain English
British Standard by Plain English
British Standard by Plain English

This wooden kitchen with its wood-burning stove is a nostalgic vintage model brought into modern times by the facinating colour-block design. 

12. Wooden wonder

Preller Clifton, DV8 Architects DV8 Architects Modern kitchen
DV8 Architects

Preller Clifton

DV8 Architects
DV8 Architects
DV8 Architects

13. Natural reflection

Project : Burchmore, Capital Kitchens cc Capital Kitchens cc Modern kitchen MDF White
Capital Kitchens cc

Project : Burchmore

Capital Kitchens cc
Capital Kitchens cc
Capital Kitchens cc

14. Bright backsplash

House Hoffman, Swart & Associates Architects Swart & Associates Architects Modern kitchen
Swart &amp; Associates Architects

House Hoffman

Swart & Associates Architects
Swart &amp; Associates Architects
Swart & Associates Architects

15. Fresh and clean

Lodge Gregory homify Modern kitchen kitchen,cemcrete floor,raked ceiling,ceasar stone
homify

Lodge Gregory

homify
homify
homify

16. Glaze and texture

House Naidoo, Redesign Interiors Redesign Interiors Modern kitchen
Redesign Interiors

House Naidoo

Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors

A combination of smooth, reflective surfaces and textured details make this a kitchen full of depth and character.

17. Charming colours

N1 Kitchen by British Standard British Standard by Plain English Kitchen Wood Blue
British Standard by Plain English

N1 Kitchen by British Standard

British Standard by Plain English
British Standard by Plain English
British Standard by Plain English

18. Circular

House Hoffman, Swart & Associates Architects Swart & Associates Architects Modern kitchen
Swart &amp; Associates Architects

House Hoffman

Swart & Associates Architects
Swart &amp; Associates Architects
Swart & Associates Architects

19. Pastel and curved lines

HOLIDAY HOME KNYSNA, Gallagher Lourens Architects Gallagher Lourens Architects Kitchen
Gallagher Lourens Architects

HOLIDAY HOME KNYSNA

Gallagher Lourens Architects
Gallagher Lourens Architects
Gallagher Lourens Architects

20. Pure

Roca Llisa, ARRCC ARRCC Modern kitchen
ARRCC

Roca Llisa

ARRCC
ARRCC
ARRCC

The absolute minimalism of this kitchen has us in a trance!

21. Metallic influences

equestrian farm house, House of Decor House of Decor Modern kitchen
House of Decor

equestrian farm house

House of Decor
House of Decor
House of Decor

22. Monochromatic

ULTRA MODERN RESIDENCE, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern kitchen
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

ULTRA MODERN RESIDENCE

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

23. Zen-like

The White House, Etienne Hanekom Interiors Etienne Hanekom Interiors Kitchen White
Etienne Hanekom Interiors

The White House

Etienne Hanekom Interiors
Etienne Hanekom Interiors
Etienne Hanekom Interiors

24. Marble dreams

Exner Penthouse, 2MD Exclusive Italian Design 2MD Exclusive Italian Design Modern kitchen
2MD Exclusive Italian Design

Exner Penthouse

2MD Exclusive Italian Design
2MD Exclusive Italian Design
2MD Exclusive Italian Design

This beautiful open-plan kitchen is drenched in marble—a fitting example to end off a list of kitchen we can't get enough of! 

Now take a look at kitchen shelves to complete your kitchen space!

13 affordable ideas to improve your home
Which kitchen did you like the most from our list?

