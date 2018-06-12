11 most beautiful homes in South Africa

We all know how beautiful South African architecture and design can be, but today we have 11 images of beautiful houses to really drive that fact home.
These 11 examples of some of South Africa’s most beautiful houses show how much diversity and style exists and how you truly can find a dream home that suits your needs and wants.
It also shows how South African architecture competes on international standards. Looking through these images, they could belong in some of the top countries in the world when it comes to design and architecture.
Are you ready to be inspired?
This double-storey features a mix of materials including stone, smooth beige plastered walls and wooden finishes.
Don't you love the large glass windows and doors, which allow for a gentle connection between interior and exterior spaces?
This is subtle, earthy beauty at its best.
This home uses the facade to create different perceptions throughout the exterior facade. Panels and cladding make for a 3D effect, while the combination of white and beige is very soothing.
Don't you love how the unique architecture works in harmony with the garden?
This modern and futuristic structure, which could undoubtedly feature on any list featuring the most beautiful mansions in the world, is a wonderful example of just how stunning a South African home can be.
Spreading over several levels and made up of different shapes and volumes, this is a collision of luxury and contemporary style. Very, very far removed from your average ‘nice houses’ style.
In South Africa, we need to make the absolute most of the exterior space. Here we can see how the home spills out onto a gorgeous and spacious terrace with a swimming pool and wooden deck. This is perfect for warm summer days and evenings.
This design shows how warm oranges and reds can be introduced to a home design for a stunning effect.
Don't you love the unique shape of the roof, which ensures that natural light flows into the interior space?
This beautiful South African home features a more traditional and classic look and feel with a gorgeous brick chimney that contrasts with the smooth, beige walls.
Do you think this design could be considered one of the most beautiful farm houses in the world?
Continuing with our unequalled images of beautiful houses, this home is another one that makes the most of the outside area, merging interior and exterior spaces. The result is an expanded living area that can be enjoyed by family and friends all year round.
Tip: Opt for a pergola for some shelter and style.
This house also features a beautiful pergola, showing how many styles and varieties exist.
Do you see how a pergola can also add a classic touch to your outdoor environment, complementing the architecture?
What's more is that you can build it yourself!
The potential of South Africa architecture extends so much further than mere nice houses and pretty styles. It can also be sleek and minimalist, as we see in this gorgeous Scandinavian-style home.
A flat roof and wooden cladding make for a very appealing yet simple design.
While we are looking at beautiful South African homes, we have to look at this one. Nestled under Lion's Head in Cape Town, the elegance, sophistication and glamour are very impressive!
Don't you love the big swimming pool and the lollipop trees?
This home features curved lines throughout, making for a very appealing design.Three-storeys high with a fabulous entertainment area outside, this home also features panoramic views of Lion's Head, Table Mountain and the ocean.
What more could you want?
Speaking of beautiful mansions, this dramatic stunner not only boasts with a first-class view of the Atlantic Ocean, but also more-than-adequate space (indoor and out) to really take advantage of that majestic ocean view.
Our favourite part? The way that fresh garden also gets to relish in the sea view thanks to the open layout and generous glass doors/windows.
Not every single surface of a house needs to be eye-catching in order to be considered beautiful. Sometimes it just takes one stand-out piece (which, admittedly, has to complement the rest of the structure’s style and layout) to really make it a prime piece of property.
And in this case, that spacious terrace with its crystal-clear pool and picturesque view (those are The Twelve Apostles looming in the background) is certainly the feature that upgrades this example from a simple nice house to one of the most beautiful houses ever.
