Just because your bedroom is small doesn't mean that it shouldn't be beautiful.

With a little bit of creativity and innovation, a small bedroom can be incredibly appealing. All you need to know are some expert tips and tricks on how to make the absolute most of the space available.

That's why homify is so amazing! It utlises top expert designs, knowledge and opinion so that you can learn how to create a home that looks like it's been styled by an interior designer.

Today, we are going to harness this knowledge and look at 13 practical and affordable ideas for small bedrooms. You won't believe how easy it is to create a dream bedroom in just a few square metres…