13 practical and affordable ideas for small bedrooms

Leigh Leigh
Lámparas-Fotoambientes, Class Iluminación
Just because your bedroom is small doesn't mean that it shouldn't be beautiful.

With a little bit of creativity and innovation, a small bedroom can be incredibly appealing. All you need to know are some expert tips and tricks on how to make the absolute most of the space available.

That's why homify is so amazing! It utlises top expert designs, knowledge and opinion so that you can learn how to create a home that looks like it's been styled by an interior designer.

Today, we are going to harness this knowledge and look at 13 practical and affordable ideas for small bedrooms. You won't believe how easy it is to create a dream bedroom in just a few square metres…

1. Neutral tones

S. BENTO, Arkstudio
Arkstudio

Arkstudio
Arkstudio
Arkstudio

You want to create a room that is light and bright if space is limited, which is why opting for neutral colours and earthy tones can be a great idea. White walls reflect the natural light that flows in through the windows while the soft, earthy colours create a soothing, tranquil and serene environment.

Tip: Opt for light wooden furniture for a homely touch.

2. Plenty of storage

Oakland 4ft 6 Double Bed The Cotswold Company Country style bedroom
The Cotswold Company

Oakland 4ft 6 Double Bed

The Cotswold Company
The Cotswold Company
The Cotswold Company

Storage in a small bedroom is key. Opt for as many drawers, cabinets, shelves and cupboards as possible, without overwhelming the space of course!

Tip: Recycle and old ladder to create a little hanging space corner, without taking up too much room. 

3. Opt for minimalist

Lámparas-Fotoambientes, Class Iluminación
Class Iluminación

Class Iluminación
Class Iluminación
Class Iluminación

If you like a more slick look and feel, a minimalist design is perfect for a small bedroom. Include on the most functional and necessary of items in this space, choosing clean lines and simple colours.

The results speak for themselves.

4. All white

UNE CHAMBRE D'ADO DEVIENT UNE CHAMBRE D'AMIS, Elsa Noblet
Elsa Noblet

Elsa Noblet
Elsa Noblet
Elsa Noblet

All white is very simple and serene solution to a small bedroom. Create a white haven that is bright and seems spacious. Don't forget to allow natural light to stream in as often as possible by opening up the curtains or investing in a sky light.

5. Go vertical

The house which grows up with kids, AIDAHO Inc.
AIDAHO Inc.

AIDAHO Inc.
AIDAHO Inc.
AIDAHO Inc.

In this design, we can see how a storage unit and a bed make up one, very smart environment. Drawers, shelves and cupboards are situated in the large base of the bed, making the most of vertical space. If you can't go wide, go high!

6. A large mirror

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

A large mirror like this one creates the illusion and feeling of space, reflecting the room back on itself.

Also have a look at these 11 clever ways to use mirrors in your home.

7. On a platform

better.sleeping, better.interiors
better.interiors

better.interiors
better.interiors
better.interiors

Elevate your bed so that you really can make the most of the space under it. Install pull out drawers or little container, which can be used to store all sorts!

8. Plenty of light

Blue Moorings, Dartmouth | Devon, Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays

Blue Moorings, Dartmouth | Devon

Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays

Use lamps, dimming lights and candles to create ambiance and beauty, setting the tone for a romantic bedroom space. It will be so cosy that you won't even notice how small it is!

9. A savvy closet

'Metropolis' 2 sliding door wardrobe by Mobilstella homify
homify

'Metropolis' 2 sliding door wardrobe by Mobilstella

homify
homify
homify

Allow functionality and style to collide in the form of a funky closet or cupboard like this one!

10. Elevate with a palette

Easy bedroom, Eloisa Conti Visual
Eloisa Conti Visual

Eloisa Conti Visual
Eloisa Conti Visual
Eloisa Conti Visual

Creating a beautiful bedroom doesn't have to be expensive. Recycle old palettes to create beautiful furniture. Here we can see how a palette has been used as a bed base, allowing for space underneath that can be used for storage.

Have a look at this cool furniture for almost nothing using pallets.

12. Add personality and charm

homify BedroomBeds & headboards
homify

homify
homify
homify

A small bedroom doesn't necessarily have to feature sobre tones and neutral colours. Especially if it is a kid's bedroom, you can get creative with colours and artwork. Use the shelves to put books and decor items on display.

Here we can see how the bright and bold colours and patterns distract from the size.

13. Slot it in

дизайн студии в скандинавском стиле, sreda
sreda

sreda
sreda
sreda

Don't be worried about your bed reaching both sides of the wall. It creates a cozy little nook that is very stylish, warm and appealing.

Also have a look at these 16 space-saving solutions for small bedrooms.

The modern family style home
Did you find this article useful?

