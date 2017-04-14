Just because your bedroom is small doesn't mean that it shouldn't be beautiful.
With a little bit of creativity and innovation, a small bedroom can be incredibly appealing. All you need to know are some expert tips and tricks on how to make the absolute most of the space available.
Today, we are going to harness this knowledge and look at 13 practical and affordable ideas for small bedrooms. You won't believe how easy it is to create a dream bedroom in just a few square metres…
You want to create a room that is light and bright if space is limited, which is why opting for neutral colours and earthy tones can be a great idea. White walls reflect the natural light that flows in through the windows while the soft, earthy colours create a soothing, tranquil and serene environment.
Tip: Opt for light wooden furniture for a homely touch.
Storage in a small bedroom is key. Opt for as many drawers, cabinets, shelves and cupboards as possible, without overwhelming the space of course!
Tip: Recycle and old ladder to create a little hanging space corner, without taking up too much room.
If you like a more slick look and feel, a minimalist design is perfect for a small bedroom. Include on the most functional and necessary of items in this space, choosing clean lines and simple colours.
The results speak for themselves.
All white is very simple and serene solution to a small bedroom. Create a white haven that is bright and seems spacious. Don't forget to allow natural light to stream in as often as possible by opening up the curtains or investing in a sky light.
In this design, we can see how a storage unit and a bed make up one, very smart environment. Drawers, shelves and cupboards are situated in the large base of the bed, making the most of vertical space. If you can't go wide, go high!
A large mirror like this one creates the illusion and feeling of space, reflecting the room back on itself.
Elevate your bed so that you really can make the most of the space under it. Install pull out drawers or little container, which can be used to store all sorts!
Use lamps, dimming lights and candles to create ambiance and beauty, setting the tone for a romantic bedroom space. It will be so cosy that you won't even notice how small it is!
Allow functionality and style to collide in the form of a funky closet or cupboard like this one!
Creating a beautiful bedroom doesn't have to be expensive. Recycle old palettes to create beautiful furniture. Here we can see how a palette has been used as a bed base, allowing for space underneath that can be used for storage.
A small bedroom doesn't necessarily have to feature sobre tones and neutral colours. Especially if it is a kid's bedroom, you can get creative with colours and artwork. Use the shelves to put books and decor items on display.
Here we can see how the bright and bold colours and patterns distract from the size.
Don't be worried about your bed reaching both sides of the wall. It creates a cozy little nook that is very stylish, warm and appealing.
