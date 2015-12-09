Google it! Have a cooler office space

In the 21st century, office spaces are being revolutionised with an underlying theme of employee work satisfaction. Gone are the days of isolated offices, rigid hours and vending machines packed with unhealthy, sugary goods. These days it's all about health, vitality, job satisfaction, connections and flexibility.

The Google office space is the perfect example, where vertical ladder chutes connect the lower levels of the building to the upper levels of the building in the New York City campus. The theory around this as that not only are employees not forced to wait for the slow elevators but they can pop up or down to other levels and other teams spontaneously, which leads to what Steve Jobs labelled unplanned collaborations .

Another interesting fact is that restaurants, kitchens and other snack areas litter the building so that no one is more than 45 metres away from food at any given time. This too encourages collaboration with members of other teams.

Working shouldn't be a slog in this day and age, it should be a fun and productive exercise that leaves you feeling motivated and fulfilled. Here's how to achieve your own Google office space.