Woodworking: 10 easy ways to build your own pergola

Building a pergola is one of the easiest woodworking/DIY tasks out there—so if you're keen to test your skills, this is a good place to start!

Remember those plastic garden chairs that fade from heat the sun or those massive rattan furniture you used to have in your home? I'm sure these things bring back some wonderful memories. For some reason, a lot of people neglect or fail to really utilize or maintain their garden space. So today, how about we give that green space a bit more love - the same way we do for the rest of the house. It won't be much of a surprise finding yourself spending the summer afternoons relaxing with the book or entertaining friends in your very own garden. Why not make it a comfortable space where you could have grill parties, morning coffee or Sunday lunches.

In this case, it is necessary to have roofing, a set of comfortable furniture, flooring, and ample lighting. All these features will soon get you falling in love with a cozy garden gazebo. Wooden, stone or pergola? Choosing the market is so big that everyone will find something perfect for themselves. We have searched for you 10 of the most interesting garden arbours.