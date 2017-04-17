Your browser is out-of-date.

The perfect Johannesburg family home

Facelift & additions, Essar Design
Today’s homify 360° comes to us courtesy of Johannesburg-based professionals Essar Design, who were given an existing one-level house with the task of styling it up in a most modern way. 

The end result? The experts extended the house by adding first-floor accommodation which consisted of a main bedroom, an en-suite bathroom, a walk-in dressing room, a kid’s bedroom and a small lounge. 

Shall we see what the planned new façade looks like?

A new look

House in Edenvale - Face-lift and aditions
The new owner of the house requested a change in the traditional look of the existing house. To please their client, the professionals proposed a slick and modern look to match up with his preferences and lifestyle. 

Here we see a 3D rendering of the new house’s front façade – quite the style-up, wouldn’t you agree?

An elegant glow

House in Edenvale - Face-lift and aditions
Even a darkened setting can’t minimise the sleek new style that is enjoyed by the façade, especially not when the interior lighting fixtures cause the entire structure (post face-lift design) to glow like a modern ember from inside.

Before the transformation: the front

House in Edenvale - Before 1
But just what did the house look like before the transformation?

It was quite a traditional build with a look that, although full of potential, didn’t really stand out in the area.

Before the transformation: the back

House in Edenvale - Before 2
The pre-look of the house was full of various poorly-planned spaces, which caused the new owner to approach Essar Design

After all, if you’re going to go big social- and entertainment-wise, you had better have the right space and the right look. Kudos to the professionals in charge for delivering both!

For another magnificent makeover, have a look at A Sandton renovation you simply have to see.

We love it, but want to hear what YOU think of this makeover.

