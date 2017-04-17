The perfect Johannesburg family home

Today’s homify 360° comes to us courtesy of Johannesburg-based professionals Essar Design, who were given an existing one-level house with the task of styling it up in a most modern way.
The end result? The experts extended the house by adding first-floor accommodation which consisted of a main bedroom, an en-suite bathroom, a walk-in dressing room, a kid’s bedroom and a small lounge.
Shall we see what the planned new façade looks like?
The new owner of the house requested a change in the traditional look of the existing house. To please their client, the professionals proposed a slick and modern look to match up with his preferences and lifestyle.
Here we see a 3D rendering of the new house’s front façade – quite the style-up, wouldn’t you agree?
Even a darkened setting can’t minimise the sleek new style that is enjoyed by the façade, especially not when the interior lighting fixtures cause the entire structure (post face-lift design) to glow like a modern ember from inside.
But just what did the house look like before the transformation?
It was quite a traditional build with a look that, although full of potential, didn’t really stand out in the area.
The pre-look of the house was full of various poorly-planned spaces, which caused the new owner to approach Essar Design.
After all, if you’re going to go big social- and entertainment-wise, you had better have the right space and the right look. Kudos to the professionals in charge for delivering both!
