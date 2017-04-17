The perfect Johannesburg family home

Today’s homify 360° comes to us courtesy of Johannesburg-based professionals Essar Design, who were given an existing one-level house with the task of styling it up in a most modern way.

The end result? The experts extended the house by adding first-floor accommodation which consisted of a main bedroom, an en-suite bathroom, a walk-in dressing room, a kid’s bedroom and a small lounge.

Shall we see what the planned new façade looks like?