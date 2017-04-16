​The Johannesburg house with a charming family style

Essar Design takes control of today’s homify 360° discovery, which sees this architectural firm style up a modern house in Secunda, Mpumalanga.
The idea behind the project came from a professional with a taste for modern architecture who wanted to transform his house into a local landmark.
The end result? An existing 3-bedroom house that was enhanced with a spectacular entrance, a home office, home theatre and a double-volume family room opening onto an expertly crafted garden and swimming pool deck – all for the asking price of R3 million.
We love the regal look of the front façade, making this structure look more like an upscale hotel than a residential house.
And even though these are only 3D renderings of the creation, it’s not difficult to imagine what the real product will look like, flaunting those marvellous materials coated in soft, earthy neutrals.
Yes, double-volume ceilings! These go to great lengths (or should it be ‘heights’?) to make the interiors of the house seem even more fantastic and spacious, especially with those generous windows allowing an ocean of garden views and natural light to flood indoors.
A house of such magnitude definitely needs to commit to a social ambience – and for that, the rear side has been styled up most perfectly.
Here we have more than enough space to entertain an entire gang of friends, plus host classy dinner parties to our heart’s content.
All in all, a house that definitely has serious style and a serious commitment to socialising.
