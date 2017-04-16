The Johannesburg home with a dream pool

Today’s homify 360° design takes a look at one of Essar Design’s projects – a modern, spacious and perfectly functional house in Kyalami estate with all the necessities to ensure a good time.

How so? Because it comes with an open-space entrance that, together with the kitchen, lounge and terrace, forms a large and spectacular entertainment area with a flawless transition between inside and outside.

The asking price? R4.5 million.

Scroll down to see some imagery…