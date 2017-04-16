Your browser is out-of-date.

The Johannesburg home with a dream pool

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
House in Kyalami, Essar Design Essar Design Modern houses
Loading admin actions …

Today’s homify 360° design takes a look at one of Essar Design’s projects – a modern, spacious and perfectly functional house in Kyalami estate with all the necessities to ensure a good time. 

How so? Because it comes with an open-space entrance that, together with the kitchen, lounge and terrace, forms a large and spectacular entertainment area with a flawless transition between inside and outside.

The asking price? R4.5 million.

Scroll down to see some imagery…

The front façade

House in Kyalami /1 Essar Design Modern houses
Essar Design

House in Kyalami /1

Essar Design
Essar Design
Essar Design

Decked out in the super-sleek modern style, the house flaunts quite the eye-catching look via its multiple volumes interspaced with one another. 

And good job on the bright red colour styling up the front entrance!

Another option

House in Kyalami, Essar Design Essar Design
Essar Design

House in Kyalami

Essar Design
Essar Design
Essar Design

When viewing the original 3D renderings of the house’s design before building commenced, we can see that they had another idea in mind for the landscape/gardening touches of the front entrance.

Which one do you prefer?

The back side

House in Kyalami, Essar Design Essar Design
Essar Design

House in Kyalami

Essar Design
Essar Design
Essar Design

Glimpsing the rear side of the house, we can see that this structure really is committed to bringing the outdoors inside – why else would it enjoy so many open balconies and terraces?

And to keep the social factor alive and kicking…

The party spot

House in Kyalami /3 Essar Design Modern houses
Essar Design

House in Kyalami /3

Essar Design
Essar Design
Essar Design

… a fabulous swimming pool takes up residence in the back yard, surrounded by a deck of both oversized tiles and wooden panels. 

Can’t you just imagine the gang having a great time here in the back yard, with the social ambience continuing on the inside? 

Planning a get-together? Let’s see how to go about Hosting a housewarming party to remember.

Would you consider this house for yourself?

