How people upgrade their bathrooms and how much it costs

When it comes to the bathroom, you want it to be a place of serenity and peace. Yet it should also be functional too! So how do we achieve that?
Upgrading or renovating the bathroom can be costly and time-consuming, however. So why don't we learn from some people who have managed to upgrade their bathrooms on a budget?
Today, we are going to explore a range bathroom images and prove to you just how easy and simple it is to upgrade this space. We'll even share some prices with you…
Shall we take a look?
Vinyl wall art is the cheapest, simplest and most impressive way to enhance your bathroom on a budget. Choose a pattern, quote or picture that works in harmony with your decor, but adds a refreshing touch, and get sticking!
The best thing is that you can peel it off and replace it the moment that you get bored.
Cost depends on size, but starts at R80
This is a great option, especially if you have wall tiles. Painting the ceiling allows you to add a refreshing touch of colour and a unique ambiance to the bathroom space, without overwhelming it. Opt for soft tones to create a tranquil look and feel. A painted ceiling works especially well if you have plenty of natural light.
Cost for a can or two of paint depends on the size of your ceiling and the type of paint you want to use, but starts at R200
A bath mat or rug for next to the shower is a functional necessity ensuring that your floor doesn't get wet or that you don't slip when you get out of the shower.
So why not use it to introduce some charm and personality to the environment? Choose a bold colour or a funky pattern.
Cost: Starts at R100
Use soft lights throughout your bathroom to illuminate certain details and designs. Also utilise the sunlight that flows in through the windows and skylight if possible, which is free!
Chat to an electrician about ways to enhance the lighting in your bathroom. Cost vary depending on the job but it is a great investment.
If you don't wan't to rewire your entire bathroom, why not pick out a luxurious and lavish piece for the centre of the room, replacing that boring light that currently exists?
A chandelier like this one will instantly transform your bathroom into a serene environment that feels like a spa!
Cost: From R800
One of the simplest and most cost-effective ways to enhance your bathroom, making it feel like it has undergone a renovation, is to add a lush pot plant or a fresh vase of flowers to the space. Not only does this connect it to nature, but it adds a wonderful tropical touch to the environment.
Another option is to add a funky piece of artwork or a family picture to the walls.
Cost: From R70
Especially if you have a minimalist bathroom with clear counter tops and plenty of storage space, a little sculpture or art piece will become the focal point of the room. Use this to your advantage, creating a subtle and sophisticated look and feel.
Cost: From R75
A romantic and serene bathroom isn't complete without a soft glow. Utilise candles throughout your bathroom space to give it a wonderful, romantic look and feel.
If you have small children or are worried about candles burning in your home, opt for lanterns instead.
Cost: From R50
Replacing the tiles in your bathroom can give it that boost that you've been looking for.
In this design, we can see how butter yellow tiles give the environment a very cheerful and charming touch.
Cost: From R350 per square metre
Not only is a mirror functional but it also makes your bathroom seem that much bigger and more expansive.
What's more is that if you choose a mirror with a beautiful frame, you can use it to bring beauty and style to your bathroom space.
Here we can see how a chunky wooden frame adds a delightful and rustic element.
Cost: From R120
Recycle an old ladder and use it is a towel rack in the bathroom, making the most of vertical space and adding a very hipster design element.
As we can see in this design, a bamboo adder is the perfect addition to this bathroom and provides plenty of room for hanging up towels.
If you don't have an old ladder, scour second hand stores.
Cost: It depends on how good your bargaining skills are!
Do you have a boring bar of soap next to the sink? It's time to chuck it out!
Invest in some beautiful soap dispensers and hand creams for next to the sink or a jar of perfume, creating an environment that feels like it could belong in a hotel. Your guests will thank you later!
Cost: From R150
One of the key elements when it comes to creating a refreshing and stylish bathroom is to make sure that you have plenty of storage space. You want towels, personal items and accessories to be stored neatly out of sight.
If you don't have adequate storage space, you'll need to invest in some. Speak to your handyman about possible options or look at this article: Take Your Bathroom To The Next Level: 6 Storage Ideas.
