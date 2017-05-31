Landscaping: 13 easy ways to transform the garden

Transforming the garden isn't exactly an easy task, but when you take a look at the wealth of DIY options available and the little things that can make a difference—getting out into the garden and getting your hands dirty doesn't seem as overwhelming.

From time to time, it feels good to breathe new life into our homes, making some changes that transform the environment. The problem is that many of us often don't have the budget we'd like to carry out the desired changes.

This isn't the end of the world though!

Instead of trying to completely change the look and feel of your home, you can make small changes a little bit at a time.

Today, we are going to focus on the garden. We will show you 13 ways to make your garden more vital and refreshing in a budget-friendly and simple way.