Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Landscaping: 13 easy ways to transform the garden

Leigh Leigh
homify Modern Garden
Loading admin actions …

Transforming the garden isn't exactly an easy task, but when you take a look at the wealth of DIY options available and the little things that can make a difference—getting out into the garden and getting your hands dirty doesn't seem as overwhelming.

From time to time, it feels good to breathe new life into our homes, making some changes that transform the environment. The problem is that many of us often don't have the budget we'd like to carry out the desired changes. 

This isn't the end of the world though!

Instead of trying to completely change the look and feel of your home, you can make small changes a little bit at a time. 

Today, we are going to focus on the garden. We will show you 13 ways to make your garden more vital and refreshing in a budget-friendly and simple way.

1. Renew the lawn

abitazione, bbprogetto bbprogetto Minimalist style garden
bbprogetto

bbprogetto
bbprogetto
bbprogetto

Winter wreaks havoc on the lawn, but spring is a new start. Replant your lawn or install artificial turf for a refreshing, green space.

2. New furniture

CASA VIMA, AMG Arquitectura Integral AMG Arquitectura Integral Modern Garden Stone
AMG Arquitectura Integral

AMG Arquitectura Integral
AMG Arquitectura Integral
AMG Arquitectura Integral

If you haven't used your garden in some time, you may find that your furniture is looking tired and worn out. 

Maybe it's time to think about investing in new furniture for you garden, that creates a cosy and comfortable outdoor space.

3. Break homogenity

homify Modern Garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

Simply having grass in the garden can be monotonous. Why not create different, multi-functional areas? Create a little terrace out of wood, stone or concrete.

In this image, you can see how the garden is completely transformed!

Have a look at this article: How to build a patio area in your backyard in 7 steps!

4. Combine different stone types

Dom ZESTAWNA , REFORM Konrad Grodziński REFORM Konrad Grodziński Modern Garden
REFORM Konrad Grodziński

REFORM Konrad Grodziński
REFORM Konrad Grodziński
REFORM Konrad Grodziński

Maybe covering the garden surface in gravel is all you need to change the style. It's also very easy. Combine small stones with larger stones as you can see in this design.

If you garden is near the entrance of the home create a path that leads to the front door.

5. A covered area always works well

Remodelacion y Restauracion Casa Lecheria, IDEA Studio Arquitectura IDEA Studio Arquitectura Rustic style garden
IDEA Studio Arquitectura

IDEA Studio Arquitectura
IDEA Studio Arquitectura
IDEA Studio Arquitectura

Another way to change the look and feel of the garden is y installing a pergola. Besides the aesthetic look and feel, you can also use it to protect against bad weather or the intense sun.

6. Stone instead of earth

Casa Ming, LGZ Taller de arquitectura LGZ Taller de arquitectura Modern Garden Stone Green
LGZ Taller de arquitectura

LGZ Taller de arquitectura
LGZ Taller de arquitectura
LGZ Taller de arquitectura

The earth is wonderful for a refreshing look and feel, but it can end up getting muddy. People who walk through it may also end up traipsing dirt through the home.

This is why we suggest that instead of soil, you cover the ground with gravel or pebbles. It's very stylish and functional too!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Reserve space for water

Casa de descanso en Chapala, Mikkael Kreis Architects Mikkael Kreis Architects Eclectic style garden
Mikkael Kreis Architects

Mikkael Kreis Architects
Mikkael Kreis Architects
Mikkael Kreis Architects

The sound of flowing water is very beneficial and energising. Find an alcove where you can install a water fountain. There are so many different types and varieties available and it will instantly give a touch of freshness to the garden.

8. With crystal

ROOF GARDEN MARTÍNEZ, Arqca Arqca Modern Garden
Arqca

Arqca
Arqca
Arqca

Here we have another water element. In this design, a small tank with pebbles have been used while a plant sits in the middle. 

This is a beautiful feature, yet is very simple to create.

9. Avoid empty corners

Espacio Bambú, Espacios que Inspiran Espacios que Inspiran Modern Garden Bamboo
Espacios que Inspiran

Espacios que Inspiran
Espacios que Inspiran
Espacios que Inspiran

An empty space can make a garden feel abandoned or not very well maintained and this is precisely what we want to avoid in our gardens. This doesn't mean that you should overload spaces, but you must distribute everything so that it balanced.

10. Include original lighting

Segunda parte proyecto " La Ramona". , PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores Eclectic style garden
PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores

PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores
PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores
PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores

Decorate your garden as if it were the festive season. OK—perhaps you don't want to go that far, but don't be afraid to add some striking lights to your exterior space.

Create a dream setting that is magical both day and night, like we see here.

11. Incorporate vegetation

Jardinera en escuadra, Vivero Sofia Vivero Sofia Minimalist style garden
Vivero Sofia

Vivero Sofia
Vivero Sofia
Vivero Sofia

If you don't have a lawn or the time to take care of a garden, opt for a tropical look and feel by distributing small pots and flowerbeds throughout the exterior space.

12. Pay attention to walls

CASA RP, Alvaro Moragrega / arquitecto Alvaro Moragrega / arquitecto Modern Garden
Alvaro Moragrega / arquitecto

Alvaro Moragrega / arquitecto
Alvaro Moragrega / arquitecto
Alvaro Moragrega / arquitecto

Now that you have plants and you've taken care of the soil, you can choose some decor!

Often walls are overlooked, but they are the easiest way to introduce some personality and charm into the space. They can also completely change the energy of your garden!

13. Tree for thought

Cienega de Flores 1, GF ARQUITECTOS GF ARQUITECTOS Country style garden
GF ARQUITECTOS

GF ARQUITECTOS
GF ARQUITECTOS
GF ARQUITECTOS

This last suggestion is sure to add a unique touch to your outdoor space without overwhelming it. Suspend all kinds of objects such as lanterns with candles, garlands or swings from the trees. The kids will love this last idea!

Also have a look at these tips for making a garden overnight!

Landscaping: 14 easy-to-copy DIY ideas for the garden
What would you change about your garden?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks