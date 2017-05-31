Landscaping: 13 easy ways to transform the garden

Transforming the garden isn't exactly an easy task, but when you take a look at the wealth of DIY options available and the little things that can make a difference—getting out into the garden and getting your hands dirty doesn't seem as overwhelming.
From time to time, it feels good to breathe new life into our homes, making some changes that transform the environment. The problem is that many of us often don't have the budget we'd like to carry out the desired changes.
This isn't the end of the world though!
Instead of trying to completely change the look and feel of your home, you can make small changes a little bit at a time.
Today, we are going to focus on the garden. We will show you 13 ways to make your garden more vital and refreshing in a budget-friendly and simple way.
Winter wreaks havoc on the lawn, but spring is a new start. Replant your lawn or install artificial turf for a refreshing, green space.
If you haven't used your garden in some time, you may find that your furniture is looking tired and worn out.
Maybe it's time to think about investing in new furniture for you garden, that creates a cosy and comfortable outdoor space.
Simply having grass in the garden can be monotonous. Why not create different, multi-functional areas? Create a little terrace out of wood, stone or concrete.
In this image, you can see how the garden is completely transformed!
Have a look at this article: How to build a patio area in your backyard in 7 steps!
Maybe covering the garden surface in gravel is all you need to change the style. It's also very easy. Combine small stones with larger stones as you can see in this design.
If you garden is near the entrance of the home create a path that leads to the front door.
Another way to change the look and feel of the garden is y installing a pergola. Besides the aesthetic look and feel, you can also use it to protect against bad weather or the intense sun.
The earth is wonderful for a refreshing look and feel, but it can end up getting muddy. People who walk through it may also end up traipsing dirt through the home.
This is why we suggest that instead of soil, you cover the ground with gravel or pebbles. It's very stylish and functional too!
The sound of flowing water is very beneficial and energising. Find an alcove where you can install a water fountain. There are so many different types and varieties available and it will instantly give a touch of freshness to the garden.
Here we have another water element. In this design, a small tank with pebbles have been used while a plant sits in the middle.
This is a beautiful feature, yet is very simple to create.
An empty space can make a garden feel abandoned or not very well maintained and this is precisely what we want to avoid in our gardens. This doesn't mean that you should overload spaces, but you must distribute everything so that it balanced.
Decorate your garden as if it were the festive season. OK—perhaps you don't want to go that far, but don't be afraid to add some striking lights to your exterior space.
Create a dream setting that is magical both day and night, like we see here.
If you don't have a lawn or the time to take care of a garden, opt for a tropical look and feel by distributing small pots and flowerbeds throughout the exterior space.
Now that you have plants and you've taken care of the soil, you can choose some decor!
Often walls are overlooked, but they are the easiest way to introduce some personality and charm into the space. They can also completely change the energy of your garden!
This last suggestion is sure to add a unique touch to your outdoor space without overwhelming it. Suspend all kinds of objects such as lanterns with candles, garlands or swings from the trees. The kids will love this last idea!
