The Grand House with a Surprise

A home is nothing if it doesn't help define our feelings, dreams and life, creating a vital link between what is designed and what is changeable. How a home is decorated reflects the personality and style of the owner and inhabitants.

This stunning home exudes charm and friendliness and was perfectly designed by the expert team at Roma Architecture in Brazil, making this pleasant residence unique with a bit of rustic elegance and modern elements, included both in the exterior design and the interior aspects of this beautiful living space