The marvellous Johannesburg home

Essar Design is the expert team in charge of today’s homify 360° highlight, which is a very modern house in the superb Waterfall Country Village estate located in Midrand, Johannesburg.

Sporting an eye-catching design on the outside and taking up a not-too-shabby layout of 400 m², this modern stunner comes with a price tag of R5,500,000.00.

Sound good? Scroll down if you want to see some more…