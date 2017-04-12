Your browser is out-of-date.

9 easy and beautiful ideas for your headboard

Izelle du Pisanie Izelle du Pisanie
HOTEL CAL REIET – GUEST HOUSES, Bloomint design Bloomint design Mediterranean style bedroom
We all want to create a bedroom that is unique to our personality and individual needs. This will require us to spend a good deal of time, effort and reasonable money on furnishing and decorating our abodes just the way we like it. Our bedroom is our haven, and the way it makes us feel will influence much of our daily lives and mindsets. 

If you don't have the budget for a professional decorator, you will have to take on the task yourself, but fortunately, a focus on a few key elements might be all you need. One of the key features in the bedroom that can make or break the whole room's design, is the headboard. These objects are both useful and very decorate, imbuing your bedroom with the look you want to achieve. That is, if you find the right one!

Below, we have put together a list of fresh and inspiring ideas that you can copy or try for your own bedroom. These headboard ideas are sure to give you something to strive after!

1. Perfectly petit

Guest room Markham Stagers Modern style bedroom bed,headboard
We start off our list with a budget-friendly option. The headboard doesn't have to be imposing to be impressive.

2. Something rustic

casa 10, J J Scandinavian style bedroom
3. Virtual

Vivienda en Sant Joan. Barcelona , Egue y Seta Egue y Seta Scandinavian style bedroom
You don't have to opt for a traditional headboard either. This pixelated wallpaper serves the same function. 

4. Upcycling

Gdańsk, Ul.Chmielna, Raca Architekci Raca Architekci Scandinavian style bedroom
Heard of pallet beds? You can complete the look with a matching headboard!

5. Integrated

SLEEPING, Temahome Temahome BedroomBeds & headboards Wood Wood effect
Matching the headboard to the bedframe is usually a safe bet.

6. Inventive uses

HOTEL CAL REIET – GUEST HOUSES, Bloomint design Bloomint design Mediterranean style bedroom
Bloomint design

HOTEL CAL REIET – GUEST HOUSES

A wooden screen can function very well as a headboard, and it won't set you back too much!

7. Intricate decoration

HAPPY HOME 2014, ROSA PURA HOME STORE ROSA PURA HOME STORE Mediterranean style bedroom
Here we can see another screen, but this one is a more decorative, with some oriental inspiration. 

8. Natural magic

사랑스럽고 다정한 나의 보보뚜 [경주 괘릉리], 윤성하우징 윤성하우징 Mediterranean style bedroom
This beautiful and raw wooden headboard will make your room feel warm and natural 

9. Window frames

APARTAMENTOS PARA TURISMO / Short term rental apartments, Staging Factory Staging Factory Living roomAccessories & decoration Wood Beige
Recycles old house parts in an aesthetically appropriate way—old wooden window frames make for a lovely new headboard!

Which of these headboards would suit your own bedroom?

