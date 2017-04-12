9 easy and beautiful ideas for your headboard

We all want to create a bedroom that is unique to our personality and individual needs. This will require us to spend a good deal of time, effort and reasonable money on furnishing and decorating our abodes just the way we like it. Our bedroom is our haven, and the way it makes us feel will influence much of our daily lives and mindsets.
If you don't have the budget for a professional decorator, you will have to take on the task yourself, but fortunately, a focus on a few key elements might be all you need. One of the key features in the bedroom that can make or break the whole room's design, is the headboard. These objects are both useful and very decorate, imbuing your bedroom with the look you want to achieve. That is, if you find the right one!
Below, we have put together a list of fresh and inspiring ideas that you can copy or try for your own bedroom. These headboard ideas are sure to give you something to strive after!
We start off our list with a budget-friendly option. The headboard doesn't have to be imposing to be impressive.
You don't have to opt for a traditional headboard either. This pixelated wallpaper serves the same function.
Heard of pallet beds? You can complete the look with a matching headboard!
A wooden screen can function very well as a headboard, and it won't set you back too much!
Here we can see another screen, but this one is a more decorative, with some oriental inspiration.
This beautiful and raw wooden headboard will make your room feel warm and natural
Recycles old house parts in an aesthetically appropriate way—old wooden window frames make for a lovely new headboard!
Now take a look at 12 pictures of pure bedroom inspiration!