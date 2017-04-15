A new home for a Cape Town family

Even after the sun has set, this location still wants to place emphasis on the striking gardens – and why shouldn’t it, considering how beautiful it turned out?

That’s why exterior lighting fixtures have been strategically placed throughout the garden to highlight the landscape designs which, of course, also goes a long way to style up the exterior look of the house at night.

Definitely an inspiration on how important landscape architects can be for a house’s look!

