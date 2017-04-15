Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A new home for a Cape Town family

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
HOUSE ONE, Greenacres Cape landscaping Greenacres Cape landscaping Minimalist style garden
Loading admin actions …

To switch up our homify 360° daily discoveries ever so slightly, today’s highlight will not be exploring the insides of a house, but rather the exterior surfaces – specifically its front garden

Yes, garden designs are what’s on today’s agenda, and professional landscape architects of Greenacres Cape Landscaping are going to show us what they are capable of, or rather what they conjured up for a striking exterior space for a modern home in Cape Town.

Let’s take it away…

A stylish welcome

HOUSE ONE, Greenacres Cape landscaping Greenacres Cape landscaping Minimalist style garden
Greenacres Cape landscaping

HOUSE ONE

Greenacres Cape landscaping
Greenacres Cape landscaping
Greenacres Cape landscaping

Too often we forget that our homes’ exterior spaces go a long way in setting up first impressions – yes, how your house looks on the outside definitely plays a part in what guests might think of you.

Fortunately, thanks to these landscape geniuses, this particular house has no qualms about a bad first impression.

The green touches

HOUSE ONE, Greenacres Cape landscaping Greenacres Cape landscaping Minimalist style garden
Greenacres Cape landscaping

HOUSE ONE

Greenacres Cape landscaping
Greenacres Cape landscaping
Greenacres Cape landscaping

Not only is that front lawn neatly trimmed (a project that requires constant maintenance, by the way), but the additional touches of trees and shrubs look just as perfectly polished. 

A neat little red-brick trim frames the main water feature in front of the house, which also sports the house number in a chrome design. And see how the red-brick touch neatly balances out the brick-clad wall in the background.

As they say, the devil is in the detail!

Perfect for strutting

HOUSE ONE, Greenacres Cape landscaping Greenacres Cape landscaping Minimalist style garden
Greenacres Cape landscaping

HOUSE ONE

Greenacres Cape landscaping
Greenacres Cape landscaping
Greenacres Cape landscaping

We just love how the path leading towards the front door has been styled up via bricks and little plant touches, ensuring the end result looks more like a runway than a garden path – especially with the neatly trimmed shrubs along the side!

Perfectly lit up

HOUSE ONE, Greenacres Cape landscaping Greenacres Cape landscaping Minimalist style garden
Greenacres Cape landscaping

HOUSE ONE

Greenacres Cape landscaping
Greenacres Cape landscaping
Greenacres Cape landscaping

Even after the sun has set, this location still wants to place emphasis on the striking gardens – and why shouldn’t it, considering how beautiful it turned out?

That’s why exterior lighting fixtures have been strategically placed throughout the garden to highlight the landscape designs which, of course, also goes a long way to style up the exterior look of the house at night. 

Definitely an inspiration on how important landscape architects can be for a house’s look! 

Want to have a go at those outside spaces yourself? Try these: Stunning DIY garden ideas that you can do in one weekend (no landscaping!).

​20 wenke om jou huis se waarde te verhoog (deel 1)
Would you consider this look for your garden/yard?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks