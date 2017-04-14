The modern family style home

Estudio Tanguma are the experts in charge of our latest homify 360° project, this one transporting us all the way to Monterrey, capital of the north-eastern Mexican state of Nuevo León.

Here is where the professionals show us how super modern their designs can get with a house that is clearly bent on impressing people. However, this structure is not a beauty-but-no-brains creation, for it also boasts a strong commitment to functionality and a practical lifestyle – and it does so with style!

See for yourself…