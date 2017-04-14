A stunning home that's light and welcoming

Today’s homify 360° comes to us from Mexico, where architectural geniuses ARKI3D, located in Zapopan, conjured up a family home with all the required modern touches.

We’re talking sleek surfaces, straight linear designs, neutral hues, subtle and clean looks, and a firm commitment to stay away from overly decorated or adorned spaces.

Of course a firm amount of visual beauty was also included in the final product, otherwise what would be the point of exploring this house?

Let’s start…