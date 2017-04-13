​The most beautiful South African home

Part of the fun of homify 360° is getting to guess what sort of structure we’ll be viewing today. Yes, houses make up the majority of our discoveries, yet we have also featured other structures like places of worship and yachts.

So, what is on the menu for today? A luxurious, exclusive and upmarket retreat that caters for high-end clientele (which, of course, means the style of this place is super elegant). Principia Design, an interior design firm in Johannesburg, was tasked with the challenge of designing the interiors and landscaping for White River Manor in Nelspruit, Mpumalanga.

Their budget? A lovely R3 million.

Want to see what the end result looks like?