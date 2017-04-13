​The most beautiful South African home

Part of the fun of homify 360° is getting to guess what sort of structure we’ll be viewing today. Yes, houses make up the majority of our discoveries, yet we have also featured other structures like places of worship and yachts.
So, what is on the menu for today? A luxurious, exclusive and upmarket retreat that caters for high-end clientele (which, of course, means the style of this place is super elegant). Principia Design, an interior design firm in Johannesburg, was tasked with the challenge of designing the interiors and landscaping for White River Manor in Nelspruit, Mpumalanga.
Their budget? A lovely R3 million.
Want to see what the end result looks like?
To fit in with the lush and natural look of the surroundings, the exterior façade of the structure sports a rather rustic look – stone walls with a zinc roof, along with timber-framed windows, a look that is well known in South Africa.
Seeing as first impressions are so important, the designers opted to have the entryway flaunt a rather eye-catching look – and it works!
That wooden floor which subconsciously propels us forward; the generous mirrors with elegant frames; a chequered floor which leads us down another hall; the potted plants… every single touch included here is remembered most delightfully.
Call it country, call it shabby chic – the point is, the interior style of the lounge makes one feel welcome and relaxed.
The trusses adorning the ceiling ensures a bit of eye-catching style, while the plush sofas, rugs and scatter cushions make the entire space seem so soft and inviting. And let’s not forget the enchanting patterns that adorn various furniture- and décor pieces.
Fancy a gossip session while sipping on a cappuccino? This charming little “coffee corner” is all that you need for a relaxing sit-down with a garden view.
We especially love the focal wall that’s been painted with chalkboard paint, which means the colours, patterns and imagery displayed in here can be changed as often as desired.
For some fresh air (and more coffee and socialising), this spacious terrace seems just perfect, especially if you consider that lush landscape view you get to enjoy out here.
Although this structure sports numerous bedrooms, all of them bring their fair share in terms of comfort and style.
Just look at the charming selection of tones and patterns that ensure a visually pleasing space, not to mention all the elements that help to create a cool and calm ambience, like the wall art, the French doors that usher in batches of fresh sunshine, ultra comfy wingback chairs, etc.
To close off our tour, we take a quick look at the exterior spaces – the garden, seeing as the professionals in charge also did a bit of landscaping for this project.
Doesn’t that stone garden path just seem so alluring for a light stroll? Together with the stone wall and lush-yet-not-overgrown look of the garden, we can’t imagine a better space for some outdoor relaxation.
