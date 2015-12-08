Modern Family House with a Natural Outlook

Jacob House, designed by German architects Cobus Projekt, is the perfect example of sophisticated design. Modern, trendy and encased in glass, this is a home that oozes comfort, style and sustainability.

Clean lines, a minimalist look and feel and the use of wood characterise this house, which has been built in a gorgeous area of forest and greenery. Blending beautifully into the surrounds, this is the type of architecture that achieves a modern edge without compromising on subtlety and detail.

This isn't the first time that Cobus Projekt have gotten it so right either. The architects recently designed the Postel Das PostHostel Wolgast, which has managed to achieve the same elegance and minimalist style but in a grander and more elaborate design.

Follow us on a tour of Jacob House and get a taste of what modern chic looks like when glass is a main feature.