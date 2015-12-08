Modern Family House with a Natural Outlook

Jacob House, designed by German architects Cobus Projekt, is the perfect example of sophisticated design. Modern, trendy and encased in glass, this is a home that oozes comfort, style and sustainability.
Clean lines, a minimalist look and feel and the use of wood characterise this house, which has been built in a gorgeous area of forest and greenery. Blending beautifully into the surrounds, this is the type of architecture that achieves a modern edge without compromising on subtlety and detail.
This isn't the first time that Cobus Projekt have gotten it so right either. The architects recently designed the Postel Das PostHostel Wolgast, which has managed to achieve the same elegance and minimalist style but in a grander and more elaborate design.
Follow us on a tour of Jacob House and get a taste of what modern chic looks like when glass is a main feature.
Seeing this house from this angle takes your breath away as the glass, wood, volumes and shapes all work together to create an architectural masterpiece.
The house is almost completely transparent, offering an erosion between the exterior of the house and the interior of the house. Considering the gorgeous green surrounds of Jacob House, it is clear to see why the architects have chosen this style, marrying the beauty of the architecture with the beauty of the nature around it. These glass doors and windows also open up the house up when needed and close the house up when needed, suiting all climates.
They have also chosen wood for the rest of the exterior, enhancing the position of this house in the environment. A large, wooden deck sweeps across the ground as the home's foundation while wooden elements position the upper-storey.
As Lord Byron said,
There is pleasure in the pathless woods, there is rapture in the lonely shore, there is society where none intrudes, by the deep sea, and music in its roar; I love not Man the less, but Nature more.
While the architectural structure is sleek and minimalist, the interior is cushy and comfortable, perfect for any family.
The living room is has been decorated in a simple and elegant style, utilising neutral colours and soft tones. The designers have also opted for cushy pillows, gorgeous baskets of wood, vases of flowers and other accessories to make this room feel lived in and cosy.
The designers have broken up the soft tones with a trendy, bold cow print rug. This stylish and tasteful touch shows that while the design is conservative, there is still a lot of fun to be had in this household.
The large, glass doors allow natural light to stream into the room, which keeps the room warm in winter. This is a sustainable architectural feature, because it means less electricity to warm up the space as well as less use of artificial lighting. Not only is this eco-friendly, but it is also much healthier for those living in the house.
Jacob House features both an inside and an outside dining area, in a space that can open up to include both.
This allows for dinner parties, events and the capacity to host more guests on warm summer nights or on Saturday afternoons. You'll also notice that the dining room is open plan, leading into the living room. This is ideal for families—an eye can always be kept on kids who are watching television.
The interior dining room is simple and stylish with a classic white dining room table that is paired with colourful, lime chairs. A colourful flower display decorates the table, complemented by colourful art on the walls above the fire place. The table and chairs are both trendy but also functional in that they can be wiped down if there are any messes—perfect for a family with kids of any age.
While the beautiful, big glass doors allow for light to fill this room, two drop down lights have been included, hanging over the dining room table. In the evening, this provides the perfect soft glow while people are enjoying their meals.
The exterior dining room furniture is simple and sturdy, able to withstand the elements outside. A wooden table is flanked by two wooden benches.
This is the type of office space that you want to find yourself in—peaceful, calming, quiet and inspiring.
The designers have worked hard to make this an airy and light space, decorating it without cluttering it. A large but simple white desk is paired with a trendy white office desk. A white desk lamp serves as a functional feature on the desk.
This room is minimalist and chic, showing how beautifully white works in a room like this. The white is also complemented by a grey painting that is nestled on the wall above the desk.
The designers have added a trendy, more relaxed chair to the corner of the room, which adds some comfort and breaks up the monotonous use of clean, white lines.
The room is also warmed by the honey-coloured wooden floors. This is a great tip in any home—use the flooring to add texture and tone.
The kitchen also utilises clean, white lines keeping it looking neat and tidy. However, the designers have added some colour to the space by decorating it with plants, salt and pepper shakers, oils and other condiments. A painting of a plant also adds some greenery to the kitchen, allowing for a very earthy and natural look and feel.
The kitchen, like the rest of the house, has also been designed open plan. An island in the middle of the room allows for chopping and preparing without missing out on conversations happening in other parts of the house. This is the modern element of a family home, making it far more social and children-orientated.
Sleek appliances add another modern touch to the kitchen, creating a space that is comfortable to be in. This is a room where pancakes are made and roasts are prepared—comfortably, seamlessly and stylishly.
Kitchens are the heart of the home and this one pumps perfection.
The bedrooms in Jacob House are comfortable, warm and subtle, drinking in the nature surrounding the house.
This room is simple and neat, with a few touches here and there that add colour and design to the overall look and feel. Light browns and greys have been used as strong, foundation colours but they are enhanced by olive greens in the form of cushions, lampshades and curtains. This is a hot tip for bedroom design because you can mix it up in the future just by changing the lampshades, curtains and cushions—changing the whole colour scheme.
The wooden floors that we've seen throughout the house feature in the bedrooms too, adding an earthy tone. A soft ottoman allows for afternoon naps or mornings spent reading books while looking soaking up the sun.
The wallpaper used in this bedroom softens the stark white used throughout the rest of the house, adding texture and tone to this bedroom. The lamps and the abundance of light means that this room is always filled with warm, natural sunshine.
The bathroom is the epitome of modern design, with chic white walls and floors, a gorgeous tub and a large, comfortable shower.
Details have thought through right down to the finishes at Jacob House where minimalism and classic, modern style transform a bathroom into a space where inhabitants want to take their time in the bath or brushing their teeth.
The natural light utilised in the rest of the house features in the bathroom in the form of a rectangle window. Every room in this house needs to experience the beautiful surrounds with views of the trees and plants.
Jacob House is what a modern family home should look like—simple, sustainable and modern. This is the type of home you want to live in, in the comfort of your neighbourhood with incredible, South African views.
