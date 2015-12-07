The professional secrets of wall painting

So you have decided on a room, wall and section which you want to paint yourself. Now you might like to just jump in and start the painting, but not so fast. There is a LOT of preparation to do if you don't want to end up with a catastrophe.

The first thing you have to do is to calculate how much paint you'll need. Now, if you're an experienced painter, this should not be a difficult task. However, for your average layman, trying to guess how much paint you need for any one section can prove fatal. This is especially important if you're mixing a specific colour. If you mix too little, you may not be able to get the exact same hue again.

We recommend measuring the entire surface which you will paint (don't forget the ceiling!), and consulting the paint store on how much of a certain type of paint (consistencies vary) will be needed. If there is any doubt, rather opt for a little more than having to stretch it out.