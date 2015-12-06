The House That Outshines Its Neighbours

Today we pay a visit to Bowmont Gardens, Singapore, to see a very special house. There will be no confusion as to which house this will be, since it stands out amongst its peers like no other. Hyla Architects have managed to create a home inspired by nature and that is so impressive, it will necessitate each passer-by to take a moment and appreciate its glorious façade.
This house exudes the beauty of natural geometry and its features seem like it has grown organically. The exterior of the structure is undoubtedly superior in aesthetic, but don't think that the interior will be anything less! This is certainly a home that can be declared beautiful by any standard, and we have the privilege to peruse it today. Let's not waste any more time!
On first sight the house delivers a powerful impression, and definitely demands everyone's attention. The structure is divided into three tiers, as most of its neighbours on this street. The way it is brought together, however, is very distinct from any other home.
The most dominant feature of this façade is by far the metal screen covering the first and second tiers, and providing a banister for the balcony on the third tier. The screen is composed of lines which mimic natural geometric patterns found in plants and minerals.
The front gate of the property consists of a metal structure perforated in a manner in which to also mimic softer, natural patterns found in plants.
Between that beautiful screen and the house is a two-storey outdoor space which is covered and thus also private. This allows for the enjoyment of the outdoors without sacrificing discretion. The area includes both a timber deck and a pond.
As we can see in this picture, the metal screen has much more value than that of the aesthetic. Different sections of the screen can open up like doors if more natural light is required or if the space starts to feel too enclosed.
Here we can see the spacious timber deck which provides ample space for entertainment an relaxation.
Now that we've explored the exterior and outdoor spaces of the house, let's take a look at what's in store on the inside.
Firstly, we are introduced to a large open plan space. This includes a living room, dining room and kitchen area. The walls, floor and ceiling are all a smooth white which makes the space feel even larger and continuously expanding. This also provides a minimalist foundation for the living areas.
The furnishings are simple and functional, but at the same time very stylish. The kitchen is outfitted in a functional manner to optimise the limited space available for it.
The entire area opens up (via glass doors) to the side of the home, where we can see a lovely, subtle garden area.
Viewing this same area from the opposite perspective, it spaces seem quite changed. At the back, where the living room area looks out, we can see the geometric screen which seems to provide the same natural ambience to the interior of the home as it does to its façade. This living area also flows seamlessly into the wooden decked area between the main house and the metal screen, making this the perfect indoor-outdoor entertainment space.
We see recessed task lighting throughout the living space, with a modern light fixture above the dining room table to provide interest and contrast.
On the second storey of the home we enter a bigger living room area. We can see classic wooden flooring in a light hue. The walls and ceiling are distinctly white, as in the other living spaces to continue the minimalist aesthetic set up in the previous rooms.
In the middle of the room we see a large storage unit, which also houses the TV and home entertainment system. The shelves in this unit are asymmetrically divided and the result is an interesting grid of differently-sized boxes to house many different items, including books and decorative items.
Besides storage and focal point for the entertainment zone, this large unit serves another purpose: to section off the staircase to the attic and create privacy between the two levels. The staircase itself is a half-landing set of stairs, to further ensure privacy between this storey and the next.
Lastly we are invited to take a look at the master bathroom. This tranquil space makes use of natural elements such as wood to create a harmonious space. The geometry seen on the outside of the house is continued inside this room and brings in rhythm and a strong sense of stability.
The surface are carved from natural stone to ensure clean and clear spaces as basis for the bathroom. Behind the wash basin area and cabinets, there is a convenient bench to take a load off. The elongated space ends in a luxury, sunken bath with shower facilities. This super stylish room is just as practical as it is elegant and aesthetically pleasing.
