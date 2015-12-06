The House That Outshines Its Neighbours

Today we pay a visit to Bowmont Gardens, Singapore, to see a very special house. There will be no confusion as to which house this will be, since it stands out amongst its peers like no other. Hyla Architects have managed to create a home inspired by nature and that is so impressive, it will necessitate each passer-by to take a moment and appreciate its glorious façade.

This house exudes the beauty of natural geometry and its features seem like it has grown organically. The exterior of the structure is undoubtedly superior in aesthetic, but don't think that the interior will be anything less! This is certainly a home that can be declared beautiful by any standard, and we have the privilege to peruse it today. Let's not waste any more time!