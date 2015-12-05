Awesome Xmas gifts for grown up kids

It’s that time of year again, and regardless of how old you are, Christmas will always be a time of excitement and joy. However, when you have adult children, candy, toys and Christmas stockings will no longer do the trick. Understandably you'll still want to give them something they will enjoy and get excited about, but finding a gift like this for adults can be a bit trickier than for children.

So for this Christmas, why not rather think of gifts that will make your adult children's lives easier, more productive or that will save them money? Most grown-ups will surely be much more thrilled by this prospect than useless gadgets or poorly-suited clothes.

Fortunately there are many products on homify you can use as inspiration and guidance for finding just the right item for your children that will enhance their lives, but that they would not necessarily have thought of buying for themselves. Let's take a look at a few of these!