10 simple ideas that will make you love your home more

Are you hating on your home design? Chances are that it's not the design scheme itself that's bugging you—it's the clutter. Most of us have far, FAR too much stuff in our homes, so be brutal and ditch all of the bric-a-brac that is messing up your coffee tables and sideboards.

The usual suspects are things like old magazines, endless framed photographs, and small decorative objects. Get rid of them! Store anything of sentimental value in a box under the stairs, and chuck the rest.