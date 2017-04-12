A classic but cosy Cape Town family home

Nicknamed Nooidgedacht Farm, this classic, cosy Cape Town has been renovated from a run down, country-bumpkin shack to stylish and sophisticated guest houses.

Decorated by Cape Town designers Covet Design, this design shows how simple and elegant decor can be. Sometimes less truly is more.

We also have a real treat for you, where at the end of this article, we will show you some before and after photographs of the architecture. You won't believe the difference!

Shall we take a look?