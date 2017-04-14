Older than 30? Here's what you need to have in your home!

So you're a 30-something professional who adores the idea of decorating your home in modern and quirky elegance that best suits your creative personality? Well, this homify feature is the perfect way to upgrade your house with sophistication and maturity in mind, without making it look like your grandma's place. Our team of interior designers compiled this feature with fantastic and fascinating inspirational tips and tricks in mind to get your home looking sleek and stylish again.
If you're considering the best ideas to create a home that is great for entertaining and socialising, then continue reading, you, your family and friends and even kids and pets will feel comfortable and welcome in this stunning personal space that is filled with modern detail, textured materials and even a somewhat rustic atmosphere reminiscent of your childhood (if that's what you prefer), alternatively, sleek modern design and contemporary minimalist furniture may be the ideal way to upgrade your chic home in character and charisma. Let's be inspired by the ideas awaiting you today! Your perfect home will no longer be just a pipe dream with the help of homify.
A space to enjoy quality time with loved ones after a long day at work.
A kitchen that is perfect for entertaining.
With more than enough space for family and friends.
Plan and prep your table for an old-fashioned dinner party.
Opt for a closet or small dressing room to keep all your items stowed away and tidy.
The bedroom needs to be a private escape, so decorate it with your favorite colours, cushions and of course a comfy bed.
Unwind in your tub or take a revitalising shower to start the day.
Remember that you living room needs to be a space to just relax and catch up on your reading or that TV show you wouldn't dare miss.
How about a theatre room for those lazy winter weekends?
Include a pergola and celebrate the outdoor life with family and friends.
Plant your essential aromatic herbs and you won't have to pay the exorbitant prices at the grocery store again.
Add space for all your wines, beers and spirits so you'll never be out of stock over the holiday.
Don't lose touch with your heritage and culture, instead incorporate it into your design.
Hang your collection of art for a gallery like appearance in your own home.
A simple small library is the best place to store your favourite books.
Admire the afternoon sun from your garden and use the fire pit to warm up on those chilly evenings.
Include a braai area to your terrace or garden and your home will be a hit over the weekend.
Keep all sweaters, jackets, hats and even umbrellas at hand so you won't have to look for it on a rainy morning.
This is great for something to read while you soak in the tub.
Cosy up in your bed with a fireplace to keep you warm.
Decorate your walls with some vibrant ceramics. How about these 24 home decor ideas you can copy for free?