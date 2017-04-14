Your browser is out-of-date.

Older than 30? Here's what you need to have in your home!

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Casa Palenque, Con Contenedores S.A. de C.V. Con Contenedores S.A. de C.V. Living room Purple/Violet
So you're a 30-something professional who adores the idea of decorating your home in modern and quirky elegance that best suits your creative personality? Well, this homify feature is the perfect way to upgrade your house with sophistication and maturity in mind, without making it look like your grandma's place. Our team of interior designers compiled this feature with fantastic and fascinating inspirational tips and tricks in mind to get your home looking sleek and stylish again. 

If you're considering the best ideas to create a home that is great for entertaining and socialising, then continue reading, you, your family and friends and even kids and pets will feel comfortable and welcome in this stunning personal space that is filled with modern detail, textured materials and even a somewhat rustic atmosphere reminiscent of your childhood (if that's what you prefer), alternatively, sleek modern design and contemporary minimalist furniture may be the ideal way to upgrade your chic home in character and charisma. Let's be inspired by the ideas awaiting you today! Your perfect home will no longer be just a pipe dream with the help of homify.

1. Cosy and comfortable

Casa Palenque, Con Contenedores S.A. de C.V. Con Contenedores S.A. de C.V. Living room Purple/Violet
Con Contenedores S.A. de C.V.

A space to enjoy quality time with loved ones after a long day at work.

2. A functional kitchen

Spazi domestici, Blocco Arreda Blocco Arreda KitchenCabinets & shelves Wood
Blocco Arreda

A kitchen that is perfect for entertaining.

3. A spacious dining room

Residencia Olinalá, Local 10 Arquitectura Local 10 Arquitectura Modern dining room Wood
Local 10 Arquitectura

With more than enough space for family and friends.

4. Luxury cutlery and crockery

Residência MV praia, Maria Christina Rinaldi Arquitetos Maria Christina Rinaldi Arquitetos Eclectic style dining room
Maria Christina Rinaldi Arquitetos

Residência MV praia

Plan and prep your table for an old-fashioned dinner party.

5. Organized closet

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

Opt for a closet or small dressing room to keep all your items stowed away and tidy.

6. Your favourite colours

Proyecto Residencial "La Ramona.", PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores Eclectic style bedroom
PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores

The bedroom needs to be a private escape, so decorate it with your favorite colours, cushions and of course a comfy bed.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Relaxing bathroom

Restauración de una villa de los años 70., Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo Modern bathroom
Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo

Unwind in your tub or take a revitalising shower to start the day.

8. A comfortable sofa

Piso en Retiro, GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS Modern living room
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS

Remember that you living room needs to be a space to just relax and catch up on your reading or that TV show you wouldn't dare miss.

9. Multimedia

Reforma Casa Ipiranga, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Media room
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

How about a theatre room for those lazy winter weekends?

10. The terrace

Pergolas , Productos Cristalum Productos Cristalum Modern dining room Aluminium/Zinc Wood effect
Productos Cristalum

Include a pergola and celebrate the outdoor life with family and friends.

11. A minibar

homify Patios
homify

Keep your friends occupied at home instead of at the bar.

12. An organic garden

Muebles de Jardín, Mundo Garden Mundo Garden Garden Plant pots & vases Solid Wood Wood effect
Mundo Garden

Plant your essential aromatic herbs and you won't have to pay the exorbitant prices at the grocery store again.

13. Mini cellar

COCINA XUNI, Eos México Eos México Modern kitchen
Eos México

Add space for all your wines, beers and spirits so you'll never be out of stock over the holiday.

14. Heritage

Casa Santiago 49, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern style bedroom
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Don't lose touch with your heritage and culture, instead incorporate it into your design.

15. Art wall

CG DISEÑO ESPACIO INTERIOR, alba najera alba najera Living room
alba najera

Hang your collection of art for a gallery like appearance in your own home.

16. Lovely library

Caúcaso, MARIANGEL COGHLAN MARIANGEL COGHLAN Study/office
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

A simple small library is the best place to store your favourite books.

17. Fire pit

Urban Courtyard for Entertaining, Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd Modern Garden
Bestall &amp; Co Landscape Design Ltd

Urban Courtyard for Entertaining

Admire the afternoon sun from your garden and use the fire pit to warm up on those chilly evenings.

18. Island vibe

homify Patios
homify

There's nothing more relaxing than a hammock in summer.

19. Bring on the braai

Печи , Печи Кузнецова +7 912 283 89 78 Печи Кузнецова +7 912 283 89 78
Печи Кузнецова +7 912 283 89 78

Include a braai area to your terrace or garden and your home will be a hit over the weekend.

20. Coat rack

Residência Lorena, Mauricio Arruda Design Mauricio Arruda Design Walls
Mauricio Arruda Design

Keep all sweaters, jackets, hats and even umbrellas at hand so you won't have to look for it on a rainy morning.

21. A magazine rack

Departamento DG, Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Modern bathroom
Concepto Taller de Arquitectura

This is great for something to read while you soak in the tub.

22. A fireplace

Cuyamaloya, InteriorEs Silvana McColgan InteriorEs Silvana McColgan Living room Bricks Blue
InteriorEs Silvana McColgan

Cosy up in your bed with a fireplace to keep you warm.

23 A creative touch

B + H 45 , HPONCE ARQUITECTOS HPONCE ARQUITECTOS Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
HPONCE ARQUITECTOS

Decorate your walls with some vibrant ceramics. How about these 24 home decor ideas you can copy for free?

