Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

7 tips to decorate your small home

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Queens Park House, Honeybee Interiors Honeybee Interiors Living room
Loading admin actions …

Decorating a small home doesn't need to be a major challenge. Instead, the team at homify have included these 7 helpful hints that will instantly upgrade your interior in modern style, while enhancing the parameters of what may be a small home. So, if you're looking for inspirational ideas and helpful hints, then this feature is filled with information and striking appeal to suit any home, from the rustic to sophisticated.

1. Open plan

Harmonie entre Neuf et Ancien, AL Intérieurs AL Intérieurs Scandinavian style dining room
AL Intérieurs

AL Intérieurs
AL Intérieurs
AL Intérieurs

Smaller homes often mean multifunctional open plan spaces, which is why it is vital to have cohesion between your decor and design in this room. It often means included your living, dining and kitchen into one zone, and it may also mean incorporating laundry appliances into the layout. Light colours and sophisticated design is the perfect fit.

2. An accent colour

Queens Park House, Honeybee Interiors Honeybee Interiors Living room
Honeybee Interiors

Queens Park House

Honeybee Interiors
Honeybee Interiors
Honeybee Interiors

Neutral colours can be paired with an accent shade for a dramatic and quirky design that fits the personality of a young professional. This living room definitely has an eye-catching and eclectic decor element.

3. Lighting placement

Квартира для молодой девушки, Ekaterina Donde Design Ekaterina Donde Design Kitchen
Ekaterina Donde Design

Ekaterina Donde Design
Ekaterina Donde Design
Ekaterina Donde Design

Just when you thought all is lost for decor in your small modern apartment, you thought about the best lighting to upgrade your home. Light up each and every corner with some stylish hanging globes and double the illumination with a magnificent mirror.

4. Custom-made

Edifício S.Vitor, Al.Ma Fotografia Al.Ma Fotografia
Al.Ma Fotografia

Al.Ma Fotografia
Al.Ma Fotografia
Al.Ma Fotografia

Include furniture that serves more than one function into your decor and you'll always have enough space to store your essentials without impacting on the free flowing floor plan. This may just need to be custom-made so you get something to suit your exact needs.

5. Ceiling height

Orixás, omnibus arquitetura omnibus arquitetura Modern living room Orange
omnibus arquitetura

omnibus arquitetura
omnibus arquitetura
omnibus arquitetura

A high ceiling has a dramatic elegance that best suits a modern home, so whether it be a suspended storage or even unique lighting, you have a lot more scope than the ordinary low ceilings that contemporary homes generally include. 

6. Functional space

Cuisine bleu acier vintage carreaux de ciment, Parisdinterieur Parisdinterieur Kitchen
Parisdinterieur

Parisdinterieur
Parisdinterieur
Parisdinterieur

It is vital to utilise each and every corner of a small kitchen to its full functionality. Include storage, a simple informal dining area and workspace, but don't forget to consider free flowing zones to make walking through your kitchen and easy matter.

7. Only keep the essentials

Студия 35 кв.м., Студия дизайна Виктории Силаевой Студия дизайна Виктории Силаевой Living room Beige
Студия дизайна Виктории Силаевой

Студия дизайна Виктории Силаевой
Студия дизайна Виктории Силаевой
Студия дизайна Виктории Силаевой

When it comes to decorating small space, you'll need to think carefully about your must-have furniture items instead of crowding your home with bulky sofas and chairs. Have a look at these 8 tips to get the most our of your small room

A stunning home that's light and welcoming
Which decor trick will you use in your home?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks