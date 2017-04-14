7 tips to decorate your small home

Decorating a small home doesn't need to be a major challenge. Instead, the team at homify have included these 7 helpful hints that will instantly upgrade your interior in modern style, while enhancing the parameters of what may be a small home. So, if you're looking for inspirational ideas and helpful hints, then this feature is filled with information and striking appeal to suit any home, from the rustic to sophisticated.
Smaller homes often mean multifunctional open plan spaces, which is why it is vital to have cohesion between your decor and design in this room. It often means included your living, dining and kitchen into one zone, and it may also mean incorporating laundry appliances into the layout. Light colours and sophisticated design is the perfect fit.
Neutral colours can be paired with an accent shade for a dramatic and quirky design that fits the personality of a young professional. This living room definitely has an eye-catching and eclectic decor element.
Just when you thought all is lost for decor in your small modern apartment, you thought about the best lighting to upgrade your home. Light up each and every corner with some stylish hanging globes and double the illumination with a magnificent mirror.
Include furniture that serves more than one function into your decor and you'll always have enough space to store your essentials without impacting on the free flowing floor plan. This may just need to be custom-made so you get something to suit your exact needs.
A high ceiling has a dramatic elegance that best suits a modern home, so whether it be a suspended storage or even unique lighting, you have a lot more scope than the ordinary low ceilings that contemporary homes generally include.
It is vital to utilise each and every corner of a small kitchen to its full functionality. Include storage, a simple informal dining area and workspace, but don't forget to consider free flowing zones to make walking through your kitchen and easy matter.
