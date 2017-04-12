21 easy ideas to make your garden look more modern

Having a backyard is a real privilege!

In modern times, there is huge competition in South African cities for properties that feature a backyard. If you are lucky enough to have an outdoor space you need to make the absolute most of it. There is nothing better than enjoying a private garden or patio!

Many people end up neglecting their yards, however, wasting possibilities. Considering how much value and functionality an outdoor area adds to the house, this should not be the case!

This is why today at homify, we have put together 21 ideas for those you have an outdoor area but aren't utilising it.

In the images below we have put together excellent examples of outdoor spaces with furniture, pergolas, awnings and swimming pools which can make a huge difference to a home. You won't believe how modern and savvy this space can look.

Browse through the images and see which options would suit your lifestyle and budget.