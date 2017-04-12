Your browser is out-of-date.

21 easy ideas to make your garden look more modern

Leigh Leigh
Casa Condesa, arqubo arquitectos arqubo arquitectos Modern Garden Ceramic Green
Having a backyard is a real privilege! 

In modern times, there is huge competition in South African cities for properties that feature a backyard. If you are lucky enough to have an outdoor space you need to make the absolute most of it. There is nothing better than enjoying a private garden or patio!

Many people end up neglecting their yards, however, wasting possibilities. Considering how much value and functionality an outdoor area adds to the house, this should not be the case!

This is why today at homify, we have put together 21 ideas for those you have an outdoor area but aren't utilising it.

In the images below we have put together excellent examples of outdoor spaces with furniture, pergolas, awnings and swimming pools which can make a huge difference to a home. You won't believe how modern and savvy this space can look.

Browse through the images and see which options would suit your lifestyle and budget.

1. Split level with a zen garden

Suresnes, AD Concept Gardens AD Concept Gardens Modern Garden
AD Concept Gardens

AD Concept Gardens
AD Concept Gardens
AD Concept Gardens

2. Concrete with sober colours and a small pool

Designergarten, L-A-E LandschaftsArchitektur Ehrig & Partner L-A-E LandschaftsArchitektur Ehrig & Partner Modern Garden
L-A-E LandschaftsArchitektur Ehrig &amp; Partner

L-A-E LandschaftsArchitektur Ehrig & Partner
L-A-E LandschaftsArchitektur Ehrig &amp; Partner
L-A-E LandschaftsArchitektur Ehrig & Partner

3. Include waterproofed wood coatings and furniture

Tempo House, Gisele Taranto Arquitetura Gisele Taranto Arquitetura Modern houses
Gisele Taranto Arquitetura

Tempo House

Gisele Taranto Arquitetura
Gisele Taranto Arquitetura
Gisele Taranto Arquitetura

4. Distribute fixtures and spot lights in the yard

Residência Bom Retiro, TRÍADE ARQUITETURA TRÍADE ARQUITETURA Modern conservatory
TRÍADE ARQUITETURA

TRÍADE ARQUITETURA
TRÍADE ARQUITETURA
TRÍADE ARQUITETURA

5. Include an outdoor dining space

Residência Bom Retiro, TRÍADE ARQUITETURA TRÍADE ARQUITETURA Modern Garden
TRÍADE ARQUITETURA

TRÍADE ARQUITETURA
TRÍADE ARQUITETURA
TRÍADE ARQUITETURA

6. A source of water to harmonise and calm the space

Patio, la encantada, Daniel Teyechea, Arquitectura & Construccion Daniel Teyechea, Arquitectura & Construccion Modern Garden
Daniel Teyechea, Arquitectura &amp; Construccion

Daniel Teyechea, Arquitectura & Construccion
Daniel Teyechea, Arquitectura &amp; Construccion
Daniel Teyechea, Arquitectura & Construccion

7. Create a cosy terrace with contemporary design furniture

Residencia no Alphaville Fortaleza, Eveline Sampaio Arquiteta e Designer de Interiores Eveline Sampaio Arquiteta e Designer de Interiores Patios Wood Blue
Eveline Sampaio Arquiteta e Designer de Interiores

Eveline Sampaio Arquiteta e Designer de Interiores
Eveline Sampaio Arquiteta e Designer de Interiores
Eveline Sampaio Arquiteta e Designer de Interiores

8. Bet on modern, well-lit fencing

Residencia no Alphaville Fortaleza, Eveline Sampaio Arquiteta e Designer de Interiores Eveline Sampaio Arquiteta e Designer de Interiores Modern Garden Stone Blue
Eveline Sampaio Arquiteta e Designer de Interiores

Eveline Sampaio Arquiteta e Designer de Interiores
Eveline Sampaio Arquiteta e Designer de Interiores
Eveline Sampaio Arquiteta e Designer de Interiores

9. Opt for lawn in the yard and complement with a stone pathway

Paulo Henrique, Lanza Arquitetos Lanza Arquitetos Modern houses
Lanza Arquitetos

Paulo Henrique

Lanza Arquitetos
Lanza Arquitetos
Lanza Arquitetos

10. Use all of the free space to make room for a pool

CASA MIGUEL ÁNGEL, Rousseau Arquitectos Rousseau Arquitectos Pool
Rousseau Arquitectos

Rousseau Arquitectos
Rousseau Arquitectos
Rousseau Arquitectos

11. Choose modern furniture

PROJETO RESIDENCIAL - TAMBORÉ II, RUTE STEDILE INTERIORES RUTE STEDILE INTERIORES Pool
RUTE STEDILE INTERIORES

RUTE STEDILE INTERIORES
RUTE STEDILE INTERIORES
RUTE STEDILE INTERIORES

12. Combine natural materials that lend charm to the yard, such as stone, concrete and wood

homify Patios
homify

homify
homify
homify

13. An awning to expand the patio sheltering and prevent furniture from getting wet

The Outdoor Deck Navmiti Designs Modern Garden
Navmiti Designs

The Outdoor Deck

Navmiti Designs
Navmiti Designs
Navmiti Designs

14. Remember that a well-kept lawn is always a fabulous idea

Peacock and the Woods , Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA] Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA] Modern Garden
Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA]

Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA]
Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA]
Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA]

15. Bet on planters in the corners of the walls to organise the plants

Casa Condesa, arqubo arquitectos arqubo arquitectos Modern Garden Ceramic Green
arqubo arquitectos

arqubo arquitectos
arqubo arquitectos
arqubo arquitectos

16. Choose a rock garden and create a zen atmosphere

JARDIN CONTEMPORANEO EN LA MORALEJA, MADRID, ISAURA ROMEO ESTUDIO DE PAISAJISMO ISAURA ROMEO ESTUDIO DE PAISAJISMO Minimalist style garden
ISAURA ROMEO ESTUDIO DE PAISAJISMO

ISAURA ROMEO ESTUDIO DE PAISAJISMO
ISAURA ROMEO ESTUDIO DE PAISAJISMO
ISAURA ROMEO ESTUDIO DE PAISAJISMO

17. Opt for compositions with ceramic and wood coatings

Residência Santa Monica Jardins VL, ANGELA MEZA ARQUITETURA & INTERIORES ANGELA MEZA ARQUITETURA & INTERIORES Pool
ANGELA MEZA ARQUITETURA &amp; INTERIORES

ANGELA MEZA ARQUITETURA & INTERIORES
ANGELA MEZA ARQUITETURA &amp; INTERIORES
ANGELA MEZA ARQUITETURA & INTERIORES

18. Enhance the yard with a charming pergola

Casa Parque, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern houses
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

19. Light the walls, floor and pool

CASA MIGUEL ÁNGEL, Rousseau Arquitectos Rousseau Arquitectos Modern Garden
Rousseau Arquitectos

Rousseau Arquitectos
Rousseau Arquitectos
Rousseau Arquitectos

20. Create green walls with creepers to enhance the natural beauty

Roof Garden, Ranka Follaje Sintético Ranka Follaje Sintético Commercial spaces Office buildings
Ranka Follaje Sintético

Ranka Follaje Sintético
Ranka Follaje Sintético
Ranka Follaje Sintético

21. Create an entertainment space with furniture to enjoy your home

RESIDENCIA NUÑO, Excelencia en Diseño Excelencia en Diseño Modern houses
Excelencia en Diseño

Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño

Also have a look at these tips for making a garden overnight and these 9 fabulous and super smart terrace ideas.

​‘n Suid-Afrikaanse-styl huis (met vloerplan)

